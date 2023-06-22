Their first opponent didn’t wear a softball glove.
It never even picked up a bat.
The COVID-19 pandemic managed to shut down the 2020 Indian River High School freshman softball ladies of spring.
But this fabulous fivesome of seniors used their immense character, spirit and talent to stay the course and fulfill most of their dreams. As well-seasoned student athletes in 2023, they led their teammates on a wild, thrilling 19-4 ride that included a stunning 15-game winning streak.
The Green & Gold delivered the IRHS girls’ softball program to the DIAA state championship game for the first time in 25 years.
They came within one victory of a DIAA state championship.
And their ability to show class, despite losing to Caravel Academy at the University of Delaware on Saturday, June 3, only deepened head coach Sara Powell’s love, respect and admiration for each senior student-athlete, as well as the team’s underclassmen.
As a result, pitcher Kinsley Hall, catcher Lily Hoban, centerfielder Izzy Wade, leftfielder Jillian Collins and third-baseman Jaya Shaub will be celebrated as one of the program’s finest senior classes.
They will walk together, forever.
Leadership and work ethic
Indian River High School girls’ softball head coach Sara Powell knew she had something special when the talented quintet resumed their high school softball careers in the spring of 2021.
“Jillian, Lily, Kinsley, Jaya and Izzy created a sense of leadership and work ethic when they arrived,” said Powell, who succeeded Sam O’Shields as head coach in the spring of 2020. “Every year, they each became stronger. I knew they would be something special, because having solid senior leadership is vital to any program’s success.”
According to Powell, leadership is sometimes misunderstood.
“Sometimes, people think that just telling someone what to do or being the oldest athlete makes them a leader,” said Powell. “In truth, a leader is someone who inspires passion and motivation in their teammates. A leader is someone with a vision and the path to realize that vision. A leader is someone who ensures that their team has support and the tools to achieve their goals.”
Powell credits each of the five seniors with leading by example in the classroom and community, and by inspiring and igniting passion and grit into their teammates.
“They set goals and then put the work in every day to achieve those benchmarks,” said Powell. “They held their teammates accountable to do the same. They each brought a different quality to the table, and they all collectively provided passion, work ethic and true leadership qualities. They are the group I started with as the team’s head coach, and they will be greatly missed. I’ve truly grown to love them as if they were my own daughters, and I cannot wait to see their success in the future.”
View from the first-base coach’s box
Indian River girls’ softball assistant coach Lauren Illian understands the passion of playing competitive softball.
She was a four-year varsity softball starter at Sussex Central High School in Georgetown, who graduated in 2012 and also played two seasons of college ball at Delaware Technical Community College.
Hired by Powell prior to the 2021 season, Illian easily connected with each of the five seniors, thanks to their passion, raw talent and willingness to be team leaders.
Kinsley Hall, ace on the hill
When Illian first met the talented right-hander Hall, she told her own parents, Tammy and Chip Illian, that she saw a lot of herself, as an athlete and person, in Hall.
“Kinsley is like the little sister I never had,” said Illian, whose IR assistant coaching colleagues are Kelsie Dell and Damya Williams. “She is someone who demands the ball and has a presence about her that makes everyone around her feel confident. Kinsley shows up every day, and you can truly tell that she has a love and passion for this sport.”
Hall, a University of Mount Olive commit, thrived in the big moments and faced her challenges head on throughout her career, said Illian.
“You can see that she truly loves her teammates and enjoys celebrating their successes,” she said. “Kinsley is the athlete that every coach wants on the field, the one that every coach wants to have the ball and to be right in the middle of the biggest moments.”
Illian saluted Hall as a selfless, compassionate, driven and successful student-athlete.
“Kinsley is a leader in anything that she does — her commanding presence, her drive to never be denied. Even when failure knocks on her door, she will continue to push forward,” said Illian. “I will miss the inside jokes, phrases and the laughs that she brought to me every day. I will miss watching her tie her shoelaces into at least eight knots, and enjoy even more watching her struggle to undo those very same knots.”
Statistically, Hall dominated on the mound while working in tandem with her batterymate, catcher Hoban. The 5-foot-2 Frankford resident struck out 265 rival batters in 2023, bringing her two-year junior-senior total to 430. At the plate, she contributed by batting .352 in 71 at-bats. She ripped two doubles and a team-leading five triples, swiped a team-leading 14 bases, drove in 17 runs and scored another 20. She had an 18-4 won-lost record.
Illian selected a quotation she said she feels is reflective of Kinsley Hall: “The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who’s going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand
Comments from Kinsley Hall
How talented were this year’s seniors?
“This year the seniors provided the perfect mix of great leadership and softball skills. We strived to be good role models for the underclassmen on the team, and for the younger girls who came to support us at our games. Each of the seniors played a key role on this team, whether it was in the field, at the plate or in the dugout.”
What was your favorite moment during the season?
“It was the ride north to the championship game in Wilmington, especially going through the town of Dagsboro and seeing everyone cheer us on. It was truly the most amazing feeling I have ever had. There was so much adrenaline moving through my body, and so many emotions I was feeling. This is something I will never forget, especially since it was my last high school softball game ever.”
What does this year’s success do for the IRHS girls’ softball program?
“This year’s team will pave the way for future success and will motivate the girls to live up to the name that IRHS girls’ softball has made for this program.”
Lily Hoban, the reassuring backstop
When Illian first met with Hoban to discuss the dynamics of pitching and catching, the backstop pledged her trust in her hurler, Hall.
“Lily said, ‘I trust her — we got this,’ and I knew right there she was the catcher I’d be thankful for,” said Illian. “Lily is a consistent leader who truly believes in each of her teammates. She set a goal in the beginning of our season, and that was to win Henlopen Conference and DIAA state championships. When Lily spoke of this, you knew she believed it. You knew she was willing to do whatever it took to accomplish these goals, and you knew she was ready. She was a reassuring presence behind the plate.”
Illian saluted Hoban, a Holy Family University commit, as a player who thrives in the big moments when her raw emotion and energy come to life.
“Lily scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 7th inning of our conference championship game on a squeeze play,” said Illian. “She reached base with a double that was nearly a home run. As she stood on second base, she looked into our dugout and gave a fist-bump flex. When a team truly celebrates each other’s successes, they are unstoppable.”
According to Illian, Hoban never tries to be better than anyone else.
“She shows up every day trying to be better than she was the previous day, better than her last at-bat and better than her last practice,” said Illian. “I have no doubt Lily — with this mindset — will continue to flourish as an athlete and as a person.”
Statistically, in 2023, the 5-foot-7 resident of Millsboro batted .392 in 78 plate appearances, ripped 29 hits, including seven doubles and three triples, drove in 16 runs and scored 13 more.
Hoban did a phenomenal job of calling pitches, locations and speeds for Hall as the duo appeared to be mentally locked-in with each other.
Illian selected a quotation that she feels is reflective of Lily Hoban: “The goal is not to be better than the other man, but your previous self.” — The Dalai Lama
Comments from Lily Hoban
How talented were this year’s seniors?
“They are some of my closest friends whom I’ve played with, and they are some of the best athletes I’ve ever played with. I knew this season would be special because of how close our team felt.”
What was your favorite moment during the season?
“It was the bus ride north to the championship game in Wilmington. It was truly the first time I’ve ever cried tears of joy. After playing for Delaware District 3 in the World Series last year, I never thought I’d experience something like that again. The second time was just as special, if not more so.”
How does this year’s success affect the future of IRHS girls’ softball?
“I think this year’s success gives the program and future players a reminder that the goals they set for themselves can be achieved when you really believe. In the end, that’s what I think helped us push our way to the top. Each and every one of us believed that we could be state champions.”
Jaya Shaub, a cool lady at the hot corner
Jaya Shaub was wearing a Sussex Tech High School shirt while collecting trash at the Indians’ softball field when she first met Illian in February of 2022.
“Jaya told me that she was thankful for the opportunity to be at Indian River High,” Illian recalled. “As Jaya walked away, the energy that she gave off was undeniable. This was a young lady with a huge heart. As tryouts continued and Jaya made the team, I realized that she indeed also had a large amount of talent. Jaya is a hard worker and constantly strives for perfection.”
Every day since then, Shaub would greet Illian by saying, “Hey, Lauren — how was your day?” She did this with every one of her teammates as a means of reassuring them that she had their backs. Shaub’s engaging smile and boundless energy were contagious.
After hitting a home run in 2022, Shaub received an enthusiastic high five from Illian, who said, “Welcome to IR, big dawg.” Illian classified Shaub as “someone who I have found to be a family member for life. I am so proud of Jaya and all her hard work that she put in day in and day out,” said Illian. “Jaya is someone who shows up every day and intends to do more, be more, do better and be better at all that she achieves.”
Shaub will pursue a degree in elementary education beginning this fall at the University of Delaware in Wilmington.
Statistically, the 5-foot-7 Dagsboro resident led the 2023 squad with a .448 batting average in 78 plate appearances. She drilled 31 hits, eight of them doubles. She also drove in 29 runs while scoring 23 more, and tied for the team lead with three triples and a trio of home runs.
Defensively, Shaub played the hot corner at third base with an impressive cool, confident demeanor that enabled her to make numerous highlight reel-worthy diving catches and stops.
Illian selected a quotation that she feels is reflective of Jaya Shaub: “I do the very best I know how— the very best I can; and I mean to keep on doing so until the end.” — Abraham Lincoln
Comments from Jaya Shaub
How talented were this year’s seniors?
“Each one of us contributed something different that helped the team, whether it was jokes to lift us up, a big hit, a strikeout, a great catch or stealing a base. We all had something we could provide.”
What was your favorite moment during the season?
“We were playing this game during a scrimmage. Instead of running around the bases, we had to imitate an animal. We were impersonating birds, snakes and dogs all over the field.”
How does this year’s success affect the future of IRHS girls’ softball?
“It shows our younger teammates that people in our community can make an impact on our team. Each game throughout the season, I saw the crowds that supported us grow bigger and bigger, and the cheers grew louder. That made playing softball even more important and special. People saw what we did and how we succeeded as a team, and they were captivated by that.”
Jillian Collins, completing her family legacy
Jillian Collins is the last of three Collins family students and softball players at Indian River High School. She completed their legacy after having watched and followed in the footsteps of older sisters Makenzie Collins (IRHS Class of 2017), a shortstop for IRHS, and Indians designated hitter and infielder Kathryn Collins (IRHS Class of 2019).
Collins learned a great deal from both of her older sisters, including the ability to do anything possible to help her team succeed.
“Jillian is a player that every team needs,” said Illian. “She is someone who is willing to sacrifice her stats for the benefit of the team. Specifically, she is lethal with a two-strike count, forcing pitchers to work harder, and stays alive by fouling off pitch after pitch.”
Collins brought the energy, grit, determination and joy that every player should embody. Defensively, the diving leftfielder and Delaware Valley University commit continually sacrificed her body in pursuit of fly balls and line drives.
“Jillian has shown up every year ready to work and improve her game,” said Illian. “I will miss my leftfielder, but I have no doubt that she will continue her success in the sports of softball and field hockey, as well as in her academics.
“Jillian is the athlete who — once she makes up her mind — you’d better look out,” Illian added. “Because she’s coming with every ounce of might, grit and determination that she’s got.”
Statistically, in 2023, the 5-foot-2 resident of Selbyville batted .338, with an on-base percentage of .433. Collins led the team with 14 walks, and drove in 18 runs while scoring 24 times.
Illian selected a quotation that she feels is reflective of Jillian Collins: “My meaning simply is that whatever I have tried to do in life, I have tried with all my heart to do well; that whatever I have devoted myself to, I have devoted myself to completely; that in great aims and in small, I have always been thoroughly in earnest.” — Charles Dickens
Comments from Jillian Collins
How talented were this year’s seniors?
“Each senior contributed in different ways. We had talent in every aspect of the game to make us a well-rounded squad. We had pitching, catching, infield and outfield defense, hitting and speed.”
What were your favorite moments during the season?
“Winning the Henlopen Conference and reaching the DIAA state championship game.”
How does this year’s success affect the future of IRHS girls’ softball?
“It gives the team confidence and provides them with a goal. We instilled the mantra of ‘1 percent more,’ and put Indian River High School girls’ softball in the spotlight.”
Izzy Wade, the mouthpiece in the middle
From her position as the middle outfielder, Izzy Wade was the Indians’ mouthpiece. The echo of the centerfielder’s emphatic voice could be heard throughout the Indian River campus in Dagsboro. She also never met a long fly ball or hard-hit line drive that she couldn’t chase down.
“Her energy and enthusiasm are among her greatest attributes,” said Illian. “Izzy arrives at practice every day looking to improve each swing and the way that she pursues each fly ball, ground ball and line drive, and each throw that she makes. She’s competitive and always wants to win. She knows that failure will occur, but she’s never accepting of it. She pushes through and goes back to winning.”
Wade has committed to study and play women’s softball at the University of Lynchburg.
Statistically in 2023, the 5-foot-5 resident of Dagsboro batted .233 in 50 plate appearances in 2023. Wade drove in seven runs while scoring 12 more.
Illian selected a quotation that she feels is reflective of Izzy Wade: “I don’t know anything that builds the will to win better than competitive sports.” — Richard M. Nixon
Comments from Izzy Wade
How talented were this year’s seniors?
“Despite losing a season to COVID, I feel like we continued to grow individually and as a team. Our communications greatly improved as we moved into our senior year.”
What were your favorite moments during the season?
“The first was winning the Henlopen Conference title against Sussex Central. The other was advancing into the state championship game, something that hadn’t been done in 25 years! I was so happy to be a part of this journey during my senior year! It was also amazing to have the community support during the year. This is something I will always remember.”
What does this year’s success do for the IRHS girls’ softball program?
“Our success this season has demonstrated how well Indian River High softball’s level of determination and our competitiveness has strengthened. With hard work and trust in our teammates, we were able to meet our goals! Our motto for the season, ‘1 percent more,’ is what we strived to meet during each practice and game. I hope next year’s team will continue to carry on this momentum. I wish them all the best.”