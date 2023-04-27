Head coach Steve Longo’s Indian River High School baseball team swept both of their Henlopen Conference games last week. The Indians improved their record to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Henlopen Conference competition.
Indian River 8, Delmar 3 (8 innings)
Senior Jamison Bender’s two-run single broke a 2-2 tie in the visitors’ eighth inning as the Indians won their third straight game and their fifth triumph in the last six games at Delmar on Tuesday, April 25.
Salisbury University commit Roman Keith’s three-run double later in the frame provided some insurance for reliever Dylan Grise. The freshman righthander hurled the last four and a third innings, allowing four hits, an earned run and one walk, improving his record to 2-2 in relief of senior starter Chance Hocker.
Junior Aiden Pszczole also drove in a run for the Green & Gold.
Indian River 14, Lake Forest 4
Queens University commit Ben Cordrey ripped three hits and drove in two runs while teammates Jace Jarmon, Roman Keith, Trey Hill and Jamison Bender each drove in two runs to lead Indian River past visiting Henlopen Conference Southern Division rival Lake Forest on Thursday, April 20.
Jarmon, Hill, Bender and senior Ben Murray each ripped two hits to lead a 14-safety attack. Senior righthander Chance Hocker improved his record to 3-0 by pitching into the fifth inning. Sophomore righty Chase Ruley hurled the final two innings.