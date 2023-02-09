Every fraction of a second counts!
Competitive swimming demands it.
Jordan Gonzalez enthusiastically embraces the numerical guideposts of this demanding sport. They are her ticket to upward advancement into elite swimming competition.
She has her sights set on the Henlopen Conference swim meet this Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Sussex Academy pool in Georgetown.
The Indian River High School senior sprint-event swimmer will attempt to shave at least 4 hundredths of a second off of her previous best time in the 50-yard freestyle. That will qualify her for a DIAA state swimming tournament.
She also hopes to improve by at least a tenth of a second off of her previous best time in the 100-yard backstroke to qualify for the girls’ state competition.
The DIAA state swimming tournament will be held at the University of Delaware in Wilmington. The preliminary round will be Wednesday, Feb. 22, for the girls and Thursday, Feb. 23, for the boys. The finals for both girls and boys will be Saturday, Feb. 25.
“It’s exciting to see the crazy drops in time that my teammates and I have achieved from the beginning of the season to this postseason,” Gonzalez said with an ecstatic lilt in her voice. “I am hoping that, with the continued encouragement from my coaches and the tapering we do” this week to prepare for the state meet, “I’ll be able to drop the time I need for the state cut, and hopefully more.”
Her Indian River coaches share her pride and excitement. They cite an enthusiastic improvement in her self-confidence as the key reason that she is on the threshold of qualifying for the state meet in two events.
“She grew in faith in her abilities,” said Dana Schaefer, the IRHS girls’ swimming head coach. “She grew to be able to look adversity in the eye and take on the struggles.
“Her growth has not been in improving her swimming,” Schaefer added. “That’s just a by-product. Jordan has matured greatly and is ready to take on life. She will achieve her next goals without a doubt. And Jordan has the biggest smile when she achieves a goal.”
Every detail matters
Every miniscule detail matters.
That’s what excites Gonzalez about competitive swimming.
For example, working hard in practice toward the calm mastering of an arm stroke into the water during the wild frenzy of competition is a challenge that must be championed. It will pay huge dividends during the race.
“The most challenging thing about swimming is trying to correct the little details that my coaches say I need to work on to improve my time,” said the 5-foot-5 Gonzalez. “And one of the most exciting things about my sport is when you finally reach your goal. For me, it is making the state championship meet.”
She became an outstanding, consistent and exceptionally hard worker, approaching each practice and meet similarly to how an artist approaches their canvas.
“The 50-yard freestyle event has been one of my biggest improvements,” said the affable standout student-athlete. “I started the season only .21 of a second away from the state cut and closed that to just .04 of a second from the state cut.”
In the backstroke event, Gonzalez’s time at season’s beginning was 1:13.07. She impressively dropped her time to 1:10.59.
“She had to learn the benefits of sticking to hard work, trusting herself to persevere to become better for it afterwards.” She said IR swimming head coach Colin Crandell “and I could see her talent and potential back when she was a freshman,” in 2019-2020. “Jordan has always been a sprinter, and freestyle and backstroke events have always been her focus. I’ve really enjoyed watching her go from swimming a 32-second 50-yard freestyle, and a 1:21 100-yard backstroke during her freshman year to where she is now.”
As a result, Gonzalez has become one of the major contributors to the IR girls’ swim team by setting an example for the newcomers to the squad for 2022-2023.
“I show support to others by cheering them on and being happy for their successes,” said Gonzalez, who this fall will begin attending the University of Delaware, as a pre-physician-assistant major. “When I may not have the best race, I try very hard to keep a positive attitude and show the younger swimmers that everyone has off days. But how I use [that enthusiasm] and my attitude are what are important” to her and her teammates.
The grueling demands of competitive swimming
Gonzalez insists that the grueling demands of competitive swimming is challenging, even for a well-trained, physically fit athlete.
“Our sport is not as easy as many people think,” said Gonzalez, who was born and raised in Ocean View. “Just imagine participating in a sport,” she said, in which the athlete is not breathing. “It’s not about just getting from one side of the pool to the other. There is so much more that goes into it.
“For example, how you enter the water, your hand placement, your kick, your streamline… I could go on and on,” she added. “You have to practice these little details over and over again until you finally get it right. For Indian River High, we don’t get as many opportunities to work on these things like other schools do, since we don’t get a pool every day.” (The team trains at Sea Colony’s Freeman Fitness Center in Bethany Beach when it’s available.) “So we have to utilize every bit of time we have in the pool so we continue to strive for success.”
Gonzalez admits that her role as an outstanding performer and team leader are the result of hard work and maintaining a rigorous training schedule.
“Some things that have led to my success include attending every practice and focusing on the things that my coaches tell me to work on,” she said. “Also, I make sure that I’m putting 100 percent into everything that I do. Even when I miss a day of practice, I try to go later that day to do the workout so that I can continue to grow. My determination to get better also puts me closer to my goal to qualify for the state championship meet.”
In addition to becoming an outstanding competitive swimmer, Gonzalez also competes as a member of the Indians’ field hockey, golf and cross-country teams.
“I have to say, the amount of sportsmanship in swimming is different than in any other sport. In swimming,” she said, teammates “are very close. If it weren’t for my teammates, I don’t think that I would have been as successful as I was throughout my four years on the team. Their continuous encouragement and support have helped me attain so many accomplishments that I never knew could be possible.”
Appreciative of supportive coaches, family
Gonzalez said she is also appreciative of coaches Crandel and Schaefer for the impact each has made on her academic and athletic career.
“Dana has also been a huge contributor to my success over the last four years,” said Gonzalez. “Her positive attitude helps me get through my bad swims and focus on the good ones. I have always struggled mentally with focusing on the good in my swims, as well as remaining positive in and out of the water. Dana has helped me keep my mind focused, which is a huge part of swimming. It’s not just about the physical aspect, but there is also a huge mental game that comes with it.
“As for coach Crandell, he continues to push me to the limits I didn’t think I could ever reach,” added Gonzalez, whose twin brother, Quinn Gonzalez, recently shaved 6 seconds off of his previous best in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle. Crandell, she said, “showed me that it’s not just about my physical capability, but also having a positive mindset. I use this not only in my races but also in the classroom. When I change my attitude, whether it’s during a race or test, I can see the difference in my performance.”
Gonzalez is also thankful for the support she receives from her parents.
“My family is my biggest supporter,” she said. “Anyone who attends a swim meet knows who my dad is because he screams louder than anyone else in the room, even if I’m not in the pool,” she said of her farther, Marcos. Her mother, Maggie, “is always there at the end of the pool cheering me on, moving her arms to tell me to [compete], which really helps me keep going, especially when I perform the backstroke.
“I am very lucky to have a family that is always there to congratulate me on my success, and tell me it’s OK when I may not have had the race that I wanted,” she concluded.