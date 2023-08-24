The shouts of encouragement and the vigor of rapid-paced drills and spirited practices highlighted the first week of preparations for the 2023 fall sports season on the turf and hardwood at Indian River High School.
Girls field hockey
New IRHS head coach Torrie Huk and assistant Molly Chamberlin-Lundy welcomed 37 girls’ field hockey players to the opening week of practice and tryouts.
“This year’s team is young, but aggressive,” said Huk. “They work hard and are extremely coachable. Our captains are stepping up and providing the entire program with great leadership. Every day, they come out more focused, and are willing to push each other, which is making practice very competitive.”
The 2022 Indians recorded a 6-9-0 record overall, including five victories in 13 Henlopen Conference matchups. Goalkeeper Jazmine Mayfield, who returns for her junior season, eclipsed the 100 career-save mark.
Girls’ volleyball
New Indians’ head coach Mark Gibson and assistants Brigid Wolfgang and Jay Clark welcomed more than 30 girls’ volleyball student-athletes to the first week of tryouts and practice. According to the coaching staff, the young team is off to a very good start.
Although the Indians lost a talented group of seniors to graduation, the coaching staff is enthusiastic about having the sport’s largest group of incoming ninth-graders at IR in the last 10 years.
The coaches are pleased that the incoming freshmen have been very well coached at Selbyville Middle School. Last season, SMS went 10-0 to record the program’s fifth unbeaten season and capture their second straight central Delaware middle school volleyball championship.
The 2022 Indians won the Henlopen Conference Southern Division title, returning to the postseason and finishing 9-2 in the conference and 11-7 overall. They defeated Padua Academy, 3-1, in the opening round of the postseason before falling to Delmarva Christian, 3-2 in the second round.
Cross-country
Head coach Rich Hundley and assistant Colin Crandell welcomed five girls’ and 15 boys’ cross country student-athletes to the opening week of tryouts and practice. A year ago, the team went 2-2, while Brynn Crandell captured her second straight DIAA Division II cross-country state championship. Crandell returns for her senior season.
Boys’ soccer
IRHS boys’ soccer head coach Brandt Mais and assistants Johnny Cuellar, Jose Labarius and Andy Kelley welcomed 50 student athletes to the first week of tryouts and practice.
The 2022 Henlopen Conference Southern Division champions finished with a 13-2-2 record, including 10-0-1 in conference play.
IR also set a new school record in 2022 of eight consecutive shutouts behind an airtight defense and goalkeeper Kai Kelley, who returns for his junior season. They defeated Cape Henlopen 4-1 in the Henlopen Conference title game on Nov. 5, and Woodbridge, 5-1, in a DIAA state quarterfinal match. They lost in the semifinal to Saint Mark’s, on penalty kicks. Senior forward Jordan Illian, who committed to NCAA Division 1 University of South Carolina starting this fall, set a new school record for career goals with 65.