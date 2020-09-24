The beach volleyball tour continues for Dagsboro residents and sisters Raychel and Camryn Ehlers. The duo recently took third place at the USAV national qualifier event held in Ocean City, Md.
The third-place finish — out of 24 teams — guaranteed the sisters a bid to the national championship event in Clearwater, Fla.
“I really enjoyed getting to play with my sister before she goes off to college,” Camryn Ehlers said of the most recent experience. “It was a great opportunity to get to play together, since we don’t know what will be happening with the high school [season]. Also, playing at a higher level (she played 18U, even though she just turned 15) has helped me become better at beach volleyball.”
Raychel Ehlers agreed about playing with her sister.
“Local tournaments are a great opportunity for me to play with my sister, and getting a bid was a plus,” she said.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, Raychel teamed up with New Jersey resident Lauren Wilcock to take first place at the Great American Volleyball event in Bradley Beach, N.J. The duo entered the tournament as the third seed based upon their combined ranking.
“The morning started out very windy, but conditions got better as the day went on,” recalled Raychel of the N.J. tournament. “I have never played in a game that went that much overtime, and it was very nerve-wracking fighting for every point.”
The AVP National Championship event will be held this November in Clearwater, Fla. Camryn Ehlers will be playing in the 16U bracket with her partner, Ava Goryl, while Raychel will be playing in the 18U division with her partner, Julianne Quintero, who is committed to playing in college at Pepperdine University.