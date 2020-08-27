Summer and beach volleyball are a classic pair, and with the season winding down, two local teens are getting in as much time on the sand as they possibly can.
Last weekend, Raychel and Camryn Ehlers competed in the Miller Lite Tour Championship held in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. Raychel, 17, played in the Women’s Open Division with first-time partner Ashleigh Adams from Newtown, Pa. Camryn, 15, participated in the Women’s AA Division, also with a first-time partner, Ava Goryl from Phoenixville, Pa.
A senior from Indian River High School and a resident of Dagsboro, Raychel, along with Adams, cruised through their pool-play matches, going undefeated at 4-0 for a total of 54 points. But they ran into a hot team in the quarterfinal round of the single-elimination bracket play and bowed out after a first-round bye, to Anna Prokofieva and Ashley McGinn.
“It was great to get a chance to play against more experienced and older players,” Raychel said of the experience. “I look forward to playing in more women’s open tournaments. We ended up getting fourth place but lost in the quarterfinals to some girls who played at Georgia State [University]. I enjoyed playing with a new partner, and we did well together. We only lost one match, and at least it was a close game. In the playoffs, we only played one set. I think we would have beat them if we could’ve played another set.”
Aleksandra Wachowicz and Katie Pyles won the Women’s Open Division championship, defeating Abbey Roam and Aleksandra Wolak. The Women’s Open Division is the highest division in which players can participate.
Camryn, who just turned 15 earlier this month, will be a sophomore at Indian River High School. She and Goryl went 5-1 in their pool-play matches and also took first place in their pool, with 48 overall points. The duo won their first-round match against Jennifer Halteman and Jennifer Korte, and then took down Brittany Lintelman and Kelly Robertson in the quarterfinals. Their impressive run came to an end in the semifinals, against the eventual champions, Julie McCormick and Sylwia Lapkiewicz.
“The tournament was a great way to keep on playing, despite all that is going on, and to make new friends along the way,” said Camryn of playing last week. “It’s sad that at this point we won’t have a school season, so I’m grateful that we can at least play in some beach tournaments to keep getting better at the sport.
“I really liked my partner last weekend. We met for the first time at this tournament, and she is from Pennsylvania. Even though we had never played together, we ended up working well together. I had a lot of fun and look forward to playing again in a couple weeks in Ocean City [Md.] with my sister.”
This weekend, Raychel Ehlers will join forces with IR junior Carson Barnes at the East Coast VolleyFest in Virginia Beach, Va. Then, in two weeks, as Camryn mentioned, the Ehlers sisters will team up to compete in the USA Beach qualifier.
“My girls have been training all summer with two wonderful beach volleyball coaches, Bob and Joyce Parker,” the girls’ mother, Tanya Ehlers, said. “The skills they have been working on really showed up as I watched both girls play. They were hitting spots and just playing smart, and their serves have even improved more.
“We are all sad that there isn’t a fall sports season in the public schools,” Tanya Ehlers added, “so the way to make the best of this situation is to provide my daughters opportunities to play, and we are grateful there are tournaments they can play in and beach coaches they can train with.”