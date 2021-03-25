Dunn signs to play football at Ursinus College

Indian River High School senior Reagan Dunn signs his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa. Dunn was a valuable member of the IR football team this past season. He is shown with assistant football coach Joe Donnelly, left, and head football coach Phil Townsend, right, during his recent signing event.

 Coastal Point • Submitted (Indian River High School Athletic Department)

Reagan Dunn

Sport: Football

Family: Tammy Dunn (mother) and Scarlett Dunn (sister)

College choice: Ursinus College, a private liberal-arts college in Collegeville, Pa. It was founded in 1869 and occupies a 170-acre campus. The football program participates at the NCAA Division III level in the Centennial Conference. They have 24 varsity sports in their athletic department. Their mascot is the Bears.

Why Ursinus?: It was a beautiful campus, nice area, and I felt like the coaches took notice of my hard work.

Major: Business

Favorite memory at Indian River: Getting nine tackles and a sack the first game of the year, even though I wasn’t supposed to start the game.

