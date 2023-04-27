Stefano Cresta was very clear with his verbal instructions.
The Indian River High School senior boys’ singles tennis standout patiently repeated his instructions on how to properly serve a tennis ball during competition.
His “pupil” was Tyrone Sharper, WBOC-TV and Delmarva Sports Network anchor.
Sharper, who has had some experience playing tennis, began serving the ball accurately and with little difficulty during the special event unfolding at the IRHS tennis courts on Wednesday, April 19.
The scenario was part of a series created by Sharper to highlight how local student-athletes in DSN’s coverage area can provide a professional sports journalist with insights to the game they play competitively.
The feature, planned to last 2 to 4 minutes, was scheduled to air Tuesday, April 25, on DSN. (Viewers can download the DSN app on their devices.)
“It was interesting to watch Stefano show off his skills while teaching Mr. Sharper how to serve,” said IRHS junior singles teammate Caleb Rodgers. “I feel that tennis isn’t very well known, relative to other, more popular sports. So the publicity is great for our team.”
“I’ve played tennis for many years, and I hope my experience helped Mr. Sharper to improve his serve, even though I’m not a coach or the best player ever,” said Cresta. “This was my first time with a professional sports journalist, and Mr. Sharper made a good first impression on me. I appreciate how he goes to different schools to work with athletes playing different sports and then sharing his opinion with the audience. Before meeting him, I thought sport journalists were just commentators. But now I realize there are others whose goal is to bring people closer to practicing and playing different sports.
“Mr. Sharper is a great person, and I had fun trying to teach him how to serve,” Cresta added. “I knew it wasn’t his first time playing tennis, but his serve impressed me. I spent many years improving mine, but his serve looked pretty good.”
Rodgers said he was impressed with how positive and enabling Sharper and his camera technician, Ben Membrino, were while communicating with the student-athletes.
“They enabled us to have some fun during practice while providing us with a nice change of pace,” said Rodgers. “I spoke with Mr. Sharper as I was teaching him how to do a backhand. He was very friendly, and he picked up the tennis shot very quickly.”
IRHS boys’ tennis head coach Neil Beahan, the defending Henlopen Conference Southern Division Coach of the Year, said he was pleased with how the event progressed.
“Giving my athletes a chance to teach their specific skills to a receptive participant like Tyrone Sharper is a win-win for the coach and the athletes,” said Beahan. “In education, one of the best ways to fully understand a concept is to ‘peer-teach’ that concept. This enables the ‘teacher’ to break down the component parts before explaining and demonstrating. And, through a hands-on activity like tennis, the student-athlete receives instant feedback. All the boys were a bit nervous at first, but they soon found Mr. Sharper to be enthusiastic, with a great sense of humor. I can say for sure the whole team enjoyed the experience.”
Sharper, a native of Philadelphia, earned his bachelor’s degree in media studies and production from Temple University’s Klein College of Media & Communication in December 2019. He joined the Delmarva Sports Network in October 2021, and four months later was promoted to an on-air talent position. In addition to anchoring the sports report, Sharper is also a color commentator for game broadcasts on the network.