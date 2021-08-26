Nothing has really changed with regards to masks and wearing them for outside sports for the fall interscholastic athletic seasons this fall in the state of Delaware.
During the most recent regularly scheduled Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) meeting, on Thursday, Aug. 12, the DIAA Board of Directors received an update from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) regarding ongoing issues related to COVID-19.
During their update to the DIAA Board, DPH representatives Dana Carr and Jamie Mack reported that there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 infections throughout the state of Delaware. It was recommended that sport teams continue to use layered risk mitigation strategies to help further prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their athletic programs. That includes wearing a face covering on sidelines when social distancing of 3 feet cannot be maintained. It was also recommended that member schools increase ventilation during indoor athletic activities and should continue to eliminate post-contest handshakes.
They have suggested that sport teams should continue to follow the latest Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines, which include wearing a mask during crowded outdoor events when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Asked for comment on the situation, Indian River High School Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann declined to comment, other than to say, “We are following the guidance of our school board with regards to that. Other than that, I cannot really comment any further.”
There was also discussion amongst the DIAA board members of the possible creation of an emergency regulation for the upcoming sports seasons, as well as recommendations of sport specific guidance and determination of fall sports tournaments.
The board discussed the creation of an emergency regulation that includes face coverings, screenings and the board’s authority to mandate additional sport-specific requirements, and they voted 6-5 to approve the creation of an emergency regulation — but the motion did not pass, as 10 votes are required to adopt a DIAA regulation.
The board then stated that member school athletic directors should follow guidance from the state of Delaware requirements, Delaware Department of Education Emergency Order 815, the CDC, DPH and Delaware Health & Social Services Emergency Order 4202. DIAA has collaborated with DPH, the Delaware Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, sport committees and state rule interpreters to develop recommended guidance on risk mitigation strategies for interscholastic athletics.
IRHS moves to new Division III for football
New this year for football is the use of three divisions, following the realignment that took place following the 2020 season. Formerly in Division II for football, Indian River High School is now moved to the “small” school Division III level for the 2021 football season. Their schedule will feature many other schools that are also in Division III, such as Odessa, Brandywine, Seaford, St. Elizabeth, Polytech, First State Military Academy, Laurel and Early College High School at Delaware State University. Their schedule also includes two games against Division II school Delmar and Maryland’s Stephen Decatur High School.
With the exception of DIAA football’s realignment, all other DIAA fall sport tournaments will revert back to the 2019 tournament format for tournament eligibility and seeding. Teams are being expected to meet the eligibility requirements that are available in the tournament manual for potential inclusion in the DIAA championship tournament field.
The DIAA continues to strongly encourage its member schools to diligently practice risk mitigation strategies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any contest that was on a team’s schedule on the sport’s first date of competition and experienced a COVID-19-related schedule disruption that is not able to be rescheduled, will be counted as a no-contest. However, member schools are being told to exercise good faith and do their best to reschedule any contests impacted by COVID-19 in an effort to promote opportunities for participation in interscholastic athletics.
It was also announced that the DIAA had recently joined 37 other state associations that have partnered with Go Fan for digital ticketing. Starting with the fall 2021 sport championships, DIAA will be using digital ticketing for all tournament events.
Locally, as featured last week in the Coastal Point, Indian River High School is going to start using the online digital ticketing services of Ticket Spicket for its stadium athletic events. This is not the only avenue for purchasing tickets for people interested in attending the events, as they will still be using cash and credit/debit card transactions at the gate.
The next DIAA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9.