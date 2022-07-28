Dewey Beach and the Races2Run race organizers will host the 20th Annual Penn State College Day 5K run and walk on Saturday, July 30.
The 20th Annual Penn State Day 5K run and walk, sponsored by Dewey Beach Liquors, will be held at Northbeach in Dewey Beach. Runners who wish to register for the benefit 5K may go to Races2run.com and look up the Penn State College Day 5K at Northbeach, which is just off McKinley Street. The race is part of the Ten Sisters of Dewey Beach Running Series.
There will be both advance and race-day registration.
“While the Nittany Lions dominate the pack, Races2Run will welcome all college colors, in addition to Penn State’s blue and white!” said Barb Kursch.
Awards are all based on chip time and include overall male and female and masters runners and top three finishers in five-year age groups. Registration and packet pick up takes place at Northbeach on Saturday, July 30, between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. The 5K run and walk starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be postrace food and refreshments, including beer for those 21 or older, at Northbeach. The proceeds benefit the Dewey Beach Patrol, Sussex Consortium and Rotary 41 Clubs. Participants are being encouraged to wear their college colors for the event, which is popular with vacationing families, as well as locals.
Runners and walkers may contact Barb@races2run.com for information about the event.