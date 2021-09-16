The Dewey Beach Sprint Triathlon is scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. beginning at Delaware Seashore State Park’s Tower Road area, on the ocean side. The event starts with a half-mile swim, followed by a 3.45-mile run and 16-mile bike ride. Swimmers start in waves (the first age group starts at 8 a.m., with a total of nine waves starting 3 minutes apart.)
The race is already sold out, at 500 racers.
Some traffic congestion can be expected from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the morning of the event, so participants and area residents are being asked to plan accordingly. Spectators can watch along the beach at the state park for the swim, along the streets of Dewey Beach for the run or at the transition area at Delaware Seashore State Park.
Among the beneficiaries this year will be Pathways to Success and Cape Henlopen High School’s JROTC program.
“We felt that the mission of Pathways to Success, which is to prepare youth, adults and their families for successful lives, integrated wonderfully with the mission of Cape’s JROTC program,” organizers said.
Spectators are being encouraged to walk into the park, as parking is very limited. Volunteers are always appreciated; contact ava@jacklingo.com if interested.