Indian River's Abigail Bertling grabs her sneaker after it fell off during the first half against Delmar on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Head coach Roger Clay lauded his IR girls’ basketball team for a great effort in a losing cause.

Sophomore Mya Whittington scored a game-high 14 points in the Indians’ 39-26 Henlopen Conference loss to host Delmar on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“Despite the loss, our girls played their hearts out tonight,” said Clay after Delmar swept the two-game season series with IR. “They played a great defensive game that frustrated Delmar all night. Unfortunately, our open looks and great shot attempts kept rimming out, especially in the third quarter.”

Indian River led 10-8 after one quarter, but trailed 20-16 at intermission and 30-18 after three quarters.

Junior Alex Davidson and freshman Zoe Quillen added four points each for the Indians, who fell to 3-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

Junior Lyric Campbell led the Wildcats with 12 points, while eighth-grader Evoni Brown added 10. Delmar improved to 5-5 overall and in conference competition.

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Whittington and senior Abigail Bertling each scored six points in the Indian River girls’ basketball team’s 50-19 setback in a Henlopen Conference game at Lake Forest on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Freshman Olivia Evans added five markers for IR, which fell to 3-9 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

Lake Forest improved to 5-9 overall and 5-7 in conference action. Junior Breanna Johnson led all scorers with 23 points to help the Spartans build leads of 12-3 after one period and 26-6 at intermission.

Staff Reporter

Mike is a veteran sports journalist, covering generations of student-athletes in Pennsylvania, Texas and Delaware. He moved to the area in 2018 with his wife, Colleen. His passion for people and sports enables him to honor young athletes’ achievements.