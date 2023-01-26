Head coach Roger Clay lauded his IR girls’ basketball team for a great effort in a losing cause.
Sophomore Mya Whittington scored a game-high 14 points in the Indians’ 39-26 Henlopen Conference loss to host Delmar on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
“Despite the loss, our girls played their hearts out tonight,” said Clay after Delmar swept the two-game season series with IR. “They played a great defensive game that frustrated Delmar all night. Unfortunately, our open looks and great shot attempts kept rimming out, especially in the third quarter.”
Indian River led 10-8 after one quarter, but trailed 20-16 at intermission and 30-18 after three quarters.
Junior Alex Davidson and freshman Zoe Quillen added four points each for the Indians, who fell to 3-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play.
Junior Lyric Campbell led the Wildcats with 12 points, while eighth-grader Evoni Brown added 10. Delmar improved to 5-5 overall and in conference competition.
Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19
Whittington and senior Abigail Bertling each scored six points in the Indian River girls’ basketball team’s 50-19 setback in a Henlopen Conference game at Lake Forest on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Freshman Olivia Evans added five markers for IR, which fell to 3-9 overall and 3-7 in conference play.
Lake Forest improved to 5-9 overall and 5-7 in conference action. Junior Breanna Johnson led all scorers with 23 points to help the Spartans build leads of 12-3 after one period and 26-6 at intermission.