Samantha Derickson
Sport: Softball
Family: Mom Allison Derickson and Dad Jay Derickson
College choice: East Stroudsburg University, a public university in East Stroudsburg, Pa. It is one of the 14 state universities that compose the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. The Warriors are a member of the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Why East Stroudsburg?: I chose East Stroudsburg because the coach reached out to me, and invited me up for a visit. When I went on my visit, I loved the coaches, the campus, and the girls on the team. It’s a competitive, nationally-ranked Division II School for softball, and they have academic programs that interest me.
Major: Finance
Favorite memory at Indian River: Making it to the quarterfinals of the softball state tournament as a freshman and starting every game.