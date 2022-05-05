Samantha Derickson
Sport: Field Hockey
Family: Doug Ruley (Dad), Lisa Ruley (Mom), and Chase Ruley (Brother)
College choice: Millersville University of Pennsylvania is a public university located in Millersville, Pa. It is one of the fourteen schools that comprise the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. The Marauders are a member of the NCAA Division II as well as one of the schools that make up the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).
Why Millersville?: I am very excited to further my field hockey career at Millersville University. They are one of the top schools and competitors in the PSAC Conference for field hockey. My coaches and soon to be teammates were a huge part of me picking Millersville. I wanted to play at a higher level while studying to become a physician’s assistant at school, and Millersville is giving me the opportunity to do so. The campus and field feels like home, and I am excited to reside there this upcoming fall.
Major: Biology/Pre-Med Professions
Favorite memory at Indian River: My favorite memory at Indian River would be playing in the (DIAA Division II) state championship game versus Delmar my sophomore year.