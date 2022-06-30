Forget about any softball launched toward or near the Indian River shortstop during any of the last four years.
The hardened, oversized sphere didn’t have a softball’s chance in Delaware (or anywhere else) of reaching the green, green grass of the outfield.
Not when Indians’ shortstop Samantha "Sam” Derickson was fielding her position near second base or deep in the hole toward third base.
The 5-foot-11 IRHS Class of 2022 graduate, who earned 2022 First Team All Henlopen Conference honors, is blessed with the prototypical build for a middle infielder. Her long legs enable her to reach would-be base hits. Her lanky hands quickly field the ball, and her strong arm fires the missive to the correct base.
Derickson’s deft defense, highlighted in 2022 by her .929 fielding percentage and only three errors on the season, was a big reason for the Indians’ 13-5 record and a DIAA playoff berth and her second team All DIAA standing.
Sam’s muscular power hitter’s torso also enabled her to launch her longball prowess. She batted an impressive .509 in 2022 with 28 hits, 20 runs batted in and 18 runs scored en route to the DIAA Student Athlete Academic award.
Derickson provided one of the season’s memorable highlights with a two-run home run against visiting Sussex Tech. The blast turned out to be the game’s only runs in a 2-0 IR triumph on April 8.
At season’s conclusion, Derickson was chosen to participate in the Blue-Gold All Star game. Playing with and against the best seniors from throughout the First State, she singled and earned a walk in the Blue team’s setback.
“Samantha was clutch for us all year,” Indian River girls’ softball head coach Sara Powell said. “She (also) played a big role off the field, making sure the girls knew what uniforms and practice shirts to wear, and to relay any information to our players from the coaching staff. I am proud of her accomplishments, and cannot wait to see her success unfold in the future!”
Hard work breeds success
Derickson insists that her willingness to work hard and make personal sacrifices has led to her success on the softball diamond.
“Showing up to practice every day, putting in effort at those practices, and trying my best in games are the keys to my success,” she said. “I started playing travel softball when I was nine years old, and ever since then I knew that I wanted to play in college. Having that goal in mind kept me motivated throughout my career to train hard and push myself to my limits.”
The IR standout has played for a nationally-ranked travel softball team that certainly tested her ability to “hustle.”
“For that team, we had four-hour practices every Sunday, and I would have to leave at 5 a.m. to get to Pennsylvania,” said Derickson. “And I didn’t return home until late in the day. I also had pitching and hitting practices during the weekdays that were located about two hours away.”
As her skills developed, Sam was able to practice and play alongside older and more accomplished athletes. “That really helped me to learn and develop my skills, since many of those girls went on to play in college,” said Derickson, a native of Salisbury, Maryland and resident of Frankford, Delaware. “I learned so much and was pushed to excel to reach my goals.
“Building friendships that will last a lifetime was another important part of my success because playing with my friends (at Indian River High School) has helped me stay invested in the hard practice days and tough games,” she added. “One big reason for that is because I know they have my back.”
Away from the dusty infield, Sam has been steadfast in her pursuit of academic excellence. She earned All Academic All Henlopen Conference honors each of her four seasons in both softball and field hockey. A National Honor Society-caliber student, Sam has also served her student colleagues as class treasurer in 9th through 11th grades, treasurer of the NHS, and as a Student Council and Leo Club
“I’ve been able to (achieve) straight A’s in all of my (courses), including the (more challenging) honors and advanced placement classes. I’ve had to balance my time correctly with practices, games, and homework. It has been so much fun and an honor to represent IR while playing the sports – softball and field hockey – that I love.”
Memories and appreciation
Samantha proudly recalls some of her favorite memories as an Indian River High School student athlete.
“I remember reaching the quarterfinals in the DIAA softball playoffs her freshman season, and playing in that intense game against (state finalist) Delaware Military Academy (a 1-0 state semifinal loss),” she recalled. “I also remember making it to the DIAA field hockey state championship game my sophomore year (a 6-3 setback to perennial state champion Delmar).”
Every time Sam took the field, she knew her parents would be present in support of her efforts. Allison and Jay Derickson have attended virtually all of her high school and travel team field hockey and softball games. “Their support has been one of the reasons why I have had so much success during my athletic career,” said Sam. “They are always able to take me to my tournaments across the country all summer. They have sacrificed a lot for me to be able to play at the highest travel softball level possible, and I am very thankful for their love and support.”
Derickson is also appreciative of her first travel softball coaches because “they all had a huge impact on my success in athletics and in the classroom. They really ingrained in me how important academics and my character were going to be for the rest of my life,” said Samantha. “When I started playing travel softball, my coaches made sure that I was aware of how important getting good grades and staying on top of my [studies] would be in getting into a good college and being successful.”
As a result of her preparation and hard work on and off the softball diamond, Derickson will study business analytics curriculum at and play softball for East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. “I chose ESU because I really like the coaches, it’s a competitive nationally ranked NCAA Division 2 school for softball, and they have academic programs that interest me.”