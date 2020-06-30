On Tuesday, June 30, Major League Baseball (MLB) informed Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that it will not be providing its affiliated MiLB teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a MiLB season which includes the Delmarva Shorebirds, who were set to open their 25th anniversary season in 2020, which is now officially shelved, according to an announcement by the Shorebirds on Tuesday.
“We are disappointed that the 2020 season will not be played, but we remain committed to providing a first-class atmosphere while ensuring people’s safety and health when visiting with us,” said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. “As always, we will continue to support our community during this challenging time and look forward to having Shorebirds baseball back at Arthur W. Perdue stadium in 2021.”
The Shorebirds organization said they will be reaching out in the near future to its 2020 partners, season ticket members, groups, silver sluggers, individual ticket holders, staff and fans for the next steps in regard to their accounts with the Delmarva Shorebirds organization.
“We thank everyone for your continued support, understanding and patience during this challenging time.”
“Even though we are not able to play Shorebirds baseball here in 2020, we are still devoted to providing Delmarva with a fun, family atmosphere within the proper health guidelines,” said Bitters. “It is our goal to transition the stadium into a community entertainment center in the meantime, while we will continue to plan for making the 2021 season and the years to come some of our best years yet.”
Adhering with all guidelines, the Shorebirds are currently planning numerous events at Arthur W. Perdue stadium that they said will serve as fun, family entertainment for all. All event information will be distributed via Shorebirds social media, the website (theshorebirds.com) and through email once more information becomes available.
“As we all continue to work through this together as a community, please know that we are committed to providing our fans with a first-class atmosphere and service while putting our fans first. We hope that everyone remains safe and healthy and we are looking forward to welcoming back Shorebirds baseball in 2021.”