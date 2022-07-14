Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school system with locations in Georgetown and Milton, held their annual Golf Classic Tournament on Friday, June 24, at the Heritage Shores Club in Bridgeville. With a field of 128 golfers and 40 sponsors, the tournament raised funds to provide need-based tuition assistance to students in the Delmarva area who desire to attend Delmarva Christian Schools.
“I’m grateful for the loyal following and support that Delmarva Christian and the DCS Golf Classic has developed,” said DCS Director of Advancement Justin Savini. “The funds this tournament raises are critical to the success of our Accessible Tuition Program, which impacts the lives of so many students. These golfers and sponsors are truly making a lasting impact on the next generation.”
DCS’s Accessible Tuition Program (ATP) provides the opportunity for more families to access a DCS education for their students by calculating a tuition rate that matches each family’s unique financial situation. Families who have a full-time student enrolled in K-12 classes at Delmarva Christian and feel that they are not able to pay the full tuition rate can apply for the program.
The event was sponsored by: Aspire, Charles & Bonnie Zonko, Chick Fil-A, Savini Construction, Select Financial, Savini Solutions, Atlantic Aluminum Products, Coastal Homes, The Gritton Team, Hilyards Business Solutions, Trinity Logistics, Bay to Beach Builders, Fetterman Insurance, Janney, Best Ace, Milford Church of God, Herl’s Bath Repair LLC, Reese Agency, JD Mohr Philanthropy, Seaboard Hotels, McDonalds Meoli Companies, Complete Mowing & More, Jefferson, Urian, Doane, Sterner, In Memory of Jim Brown, Paul & Pat Downes, Chuck Hall Insurance & Financial, Premier Volleyball, Integra Administrative Group, Indian River Golf Cars, Eagles Nest Church, SecureNet, Lloyd Mears Landscaping & Lawns, Urban Float, Guardian Investments, 88.7 The Bridge, The Cook Family, Central Worship Center, and SODEL Concepts.
The mission of Delmarva Christian Schools is “to proclaim the gospel by preparing students spiritually, academically and physically to know and do God’s will in their lives.” For more information, call Delmarva Christian High School at (302) 856-4040 or Delmarva Christian Milton Campus at (302) 684-4983 or go to www.delmarvachristian.com.