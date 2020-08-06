SUMMER 2020 LIFEGUARD SERIES
When you spend 30 years anywhere, it’s quite the accomplishment. When you spend 30 years on a lifeguard stand, then that is even more impressive, considering everything that goes into preparing to be a lifeguard every summer.
Christine DelliPaoli had always dreamt of becoming a lifeguard during her childhood days when her family would vacation in Ocean Village, just north of Bethany Beach. She would always have an eye on the lifeguards, and something about what they were doing just caught her interest.
“I used to mimic their semaphore conversations, too, of course, having no idea what I was doing!” recalled DelliPaoli, who is this week’s Coastal Point 2020 Lifeguard Series featured guard. “I was also always into ocean sports, such as surfing and skim-boarding, which actually helps in many aspects of the job.”
So, when she became old enough to start climbing a lifeguard stand, DelliPaoli jumped at the opportunity, especially since she’d heard about an opening at her beach.
“At the end of the summer before my senior year of high school, I found out the guard at Bayberry Dunes wasn’t coming back,” she said. “I always had an interest, so I signed up for the certification course over that winter. The summer of 1991 was my first season lifeguarding for Bayberry Dunes. I don’t think I had any idea what I was really getting in to.
“At the time, Tim Ferry was in his first summer as captain of the Bethany Beach Patrol. I went down for a few training sessions and quickly found out. I can’t say enough about Tim though. Even though I never worked for him, he has been more of a mentor to me than I think he realizes. I was like a sponge … absorbing every little bit of advice he would offer. He was always there to help if I needed anything, and he even supported me in my early competitive pursuits in Beach Flags. To say I respect this man is a vast understatement.”
DelliPaoli guarded the beaches of Bayberry Dunes from 1991 to 2014, and then in 2015, Tom Perry offered her a chance to join the North Bethany Beach Patrol. It was that opportunity where DelliPaoli feels her dream of being a guard really came true.
“I had always wanted to be a part of a Patrol, but didn’t want to leave Bayberry Dunes,” continued DelliPaoli, who spends her off-seasons for the last 23 years as a health and physical education teacher for North Plainfield (N.J.) Public Schools. “NBBP essentially formed right around me (at Bayberry Dunes). I became friends with most of the guards, and Chief Perry, too. It only made sense to join. There was no down side. My involvement would assure the patrons of my beach the highest level of care, every day all summer. Putting on my NBBP uniform for the first time was one of the happiest days of my career.”
Living full-time in Ocean Township, N.J., with her “very supportive wife Bobbi,” DelliPaoli gets to spend her summers guarding the beaches of Bayberry Dunes still all these years later. She spends the summers with her father Robert at their summer home in Bayberry Dunes.
Lifeguarding was a bit of a family affair for the DelliPaoli’s as Christine’s younger brother Mike guarded at the beach right next to her in Pelicans Pouch during his college years, “which was really fun.”
Many people would think that some of the things that keep lifeguards coming back are the friendships and rescues, while others certainly think that spending your summers on the beach is not a bad gig. However, for DelliPaoli it’s something more than that.
“For me, it’s the actual day-to-day job that I love,” she admitted. “I love being outside, I love nature and all of her moods … the wildlife, the weather. The routine of setting up, and getting ready for the day.”
But doesn’t the same routine every day get boring?
"I actually get insulted when people ask me if I ever get bored,” she laughed. “The break from cell phones and social media is actually therapeutic for me. I feel sorry for people who are glued to their devices even on the beach. I would say 99.9 percent (of the people on the beach) have no idea that we have a bald eagle that flies around with the ospreys some afternoons. It’s sad.”
And more importantly than the day-to-day routine and the therapy, DelliPaoli values the relationships she’s built over the years with those she’s been entrusted to watch while they relax and take in the sun and ocean breeze.
“I really enjoy getting to know the patrons,” she said. “This summer, I had a woman recognize me from 25 years ago. She asked if she could take my picture to send to her now-grown son in California. He was a competitive skimboarder and triathlete. She said that I was the one who taught him how to skimboard.
“There is another lady named Marian, who I look forward to seeing every summer. She walks down from Gulls Nest just to say hello and chat. She became friendly with me my very first year lifeguarding (back in 1991). I found out this summer that she is 95 years young. Can you imagine? She’s still independent and spry as can be. People like that make me look forward to each day.”
And while every lifeguard has their “war stories” about rescues and life-saving moments, for DelliPaoli to have 30 years of history to draw back from certainly could lend itself to some incredible stories.
“In my early years, there were no communities directly next to me to the north or south, which meant no back-up if there was a big rescue or emergency,” said DelliPaoli, who has no plan on when she’ll climb down from her stand for the final time. “There was one day that was particularly rough, and I was only allowing knee deep wading. On the south border of my beach, two little girls were doing just that when a huge rip (current) opened up in front of them. Before I could react, they lost their footing, and were being pulled out.
“As I was running to get them, I noticed their father running in for them, too. I tried calling him back, unsuccessfully, and ended up with a three-victim rescue. It ended up especially challenging because one of the girls ended up separating from the group and was closer in. I made the split second decision to pull her in first, then turn and go back out for the father and other girl. It was exhausting and scary. The father was so spent, he had to be dragged onto the sand from the water. Some rescues can actually be fun, but this one was not. It is a perfect example of how our job on a private beach might be more difficult than that of a well-staffed public beach.”
And with some of the rescues, you don’t usually get to find out the status of the person after they are taken away by emergency personnel. However, one particular incident just a couple years ago stuck out in DelliPaoli’s head, and was one of the more critical rescues she’d ever been a part of.
“It was a beautiful day with a calm ocean,” she recalled. "A man on an unguarded beach to our south, dove in or body surfed a wave, broke his neck, and was face down in the water. A good Samaritan noticed, and pulled him out. He was completely unresponsive, essentially a drowning victim with a broken neck. We (NBBP) ended up responding, simultaneously providing CPR and spinal stabilization. I had delivered the AED. I had never seen a more critical patient. I didn’t think he was going to make it.
“He was flown out by helicopter, and we didn’t know if we would even learn the outcome. About a month later, Chief Perry received an email thanking the patrol, and informing us that the victim not only survived, but was doing well. It was a perfect example of how things can happen when you least expect them. It still blows my mind that there are communities that choose to stay unguarded, too.”
And with no immediate plans to call it a career just yet, DelliPaoli continues to wake up every day she’s scheduled looking forward to all that goes into being a lifeguard.
“As long as I have the desire, the ability, and the means...I will keep going,” she said. “‘Lifeguard condition’ has always been a challenge regardless of age. I come from more of a strength based background. I was a thrower for the University of Delaware Track and Field team, then played rugby for 11 seasons for Monmouth Rugby Club in New Jersey. The transition to running in sand and swimming in the ocean has always been a bit of a grind, but it’s a healthy lifestyle, and is well worth it when it’s time to make rescues.
“The hardest part of getting older is dedicating the time to stay in shape. Life gets hectic and complicated, which makes it harder to fit in consistent and rigorous workouts. Aside from that, this job is more of a 'fountain of youth’ for me.”