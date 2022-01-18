The 10th annual Delaware Tech Terry Campus Chocolate 5K run/walk is being switched to a virtual format to ensure the health and safety of race participants. The event will be held throughout the month of February, and proceeds will benefit the Delaware Technical Community College Emergency Fund for Students, which provides financial assistance to students who find themselves in an unexpected or emergency situation that makes it difficult for them to complete their current semester.
To register, visit go.dtcc.edu/Chocolate5K. The entry fee is $30.
Race amenities include a chocolate-scented T-shirt designed by a Delaware Tech visual communications student, a participation medal for each registrant, and a chocolate treat created by the college’s culinary arts program.
Race packets will be available for pick-up at a contactless drive-through to be held in March. There is also an option to pay a fee to receive the packet in the mail.