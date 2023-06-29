After cruising through their first two contests in the 2023 Carpenter Cup Classic High School Showcase baseball tournament, the team from Delaware South ran into defending champion Tri-Cape in the semifinals with thoughts of dethroning their competition. The game was played inside Citizens Bank Ballpark, which is the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Delaware South jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. They would score three more in the top of the second inning to take a 5-2 lead. Two of those runs came on a two-run double by Indian River High School’s Jace Jarmon and a sacrifice fly from IR teammate Roman Keith. That would be all the offense for the local contingent on the day, though, as Tri-Cape scored two in the bottom of the inning and two more in the 4th to take the lead for good.
For the game, Delaware South managed just five hits, with Jarmon accounting for one of those.
The three IR teammates were joined on the roster by fellow Henlopen Athletic Conference members from Sussex Tech, Kade Hall, Jeremy Vest and Sean Ely, Sussex Central’s T.J. Morris and Noah Burroughs, Smyrna’s Jacob Macey and Sean Keaner, Lake Forest’s Cody Klotz, Caesar Rodney’s Steven Donigan, Dover’s Hunter Chambers and Brandon Yoder, and Cape Henlopen’s Timothy Hitchcock, Isaac Terhune and Lextyn Wescott. Middletown’s Chase Timmons, Carter Boyd and Brandon Boyd were also on the team, along with St. Georges Tech’s Nathen Arterbridge, Bobby Stewart and Jimmy Breen, and Appoquinimink’s Chase Fleming.
The team was coached by Sussex Tech’s G.L. Jefferson and St. Georges Jeff Rodgers, with assistant coaches George Eilers (Polytech), Nick Spadafino (Dover), Matt Faulkner (Milford), J.D. Messeck (Woodbridge) and Taylor Jackson (St. Georges).
Tri-Cape had defeated Lehigh County (Pa.) by a score of 7-4 in their first game before downing Mercer County (N.J.), 7-6, in the quarterfinals.
The 2023 championship game between Tri-Cape and Jersey Shore — a 9-4 winner over Olympic-Colonial in the other semifinal — was slated to be played on Tuesday, June 27, but was postponed to Wednesday, June 28, (after Coastal Point press time), due to severe thunderstorms throughout the day.
Extra bases
• Delaware South has not won a Carpenter Cup championship since 2000. A team from Delaware — before the North/South split in 1993 — had won the very first tournament back in 1986. This was the 37th year for the Carpenter Cup Classic.
• Teams in the Carpenter Cup Classic include Berks County (Pa.), Bux-Mont (Pa., formerly Suburban One League American/Continental), Burlington County (N.J.), Chester County (Pa.), Delaware County (Pa.), Delaware North, Delaware South, Inter-Ac/Independents (Pa.), Jersey Shore (N.J.), Lehigh Valley (Pa.), Mercer County (N.J.), Olympic Colonial (N.J.), Philadelphia Catholic (Pa.), Philadelphia Public (Pa.), Southeastern Pa. (SEPA, formerly Suburban One League National/Bicentennial) and Tri-Cape (N.J.).
• Olympic Colonial has won six titles, which is the most in the Carpenter Cup Classic’s history. Jersey Shore (Ocean/Monmouth) is second on the list with five. The Jersey Shore franchise also holds the highest winning percentage of all the teams that have participated in the tournament with a record of 49-24 (.671), which is also the most wins of any team. Burlington County is second at 47-32 (.594).
• Delaware split into Delaware South and Delaware North in 1993. Since then, the two teams have near identical records, with Delaware South posting an 18-28 (.391) mark, while Delaware North is 18-29 (.383).
History of the
Carpenter Cup Classic
During the fall of 1985, a committee of high school baseball coaches from the tri-state area met with representatives from the Philadelphia Phillies to discuss the possibility of holding a tournament for the outstanding players in the region. The tournament would be named in honor of Robert and Ruly Carpenter, former owners of the Phillies.
The Carpenter Cup Classic evolved from those meetings, with the first single-elimination tournament being held in June 1986 at Veterans Stadium. Today, 16 teams participate in the event beginning at Richie Ashburn Field (FDR Park) and concluding with the semifinals and championship at Citizens Bank Park.
There have been 47 players that have played in the Carpenter Cup Classic who have gone on to play in Major League Baseball. Most notable among them are Mike Piazza, Mike Trout, Joey Wendle, Ryan Vogelsong, Christian Walker, Joe McEwing, Todd Frazier and Ben Davis.