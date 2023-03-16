The Delaware SeaGals are looking for a few good women.
Specifically, team captain and manager JuneRose “J.R.” Futcher is seeking to complete her roster of ladies 45 or older who want to participate in highly competitive women’s softball.
“I want to have women from across Delmarva with ties to our towns and counties,” said Futcher.
Interested players should contact Futcher by calling her at (302) 645-8829 or e-mailing her at jrfdelaware@gmail.com.
Many of the SeaGals players have performed at the youth league, high school and collegiate levels, and currently compete in regional and national tournaments across the country.
The SeaGals will open their 2023 regular season in late May or early June. Games will be played each Tuesday, with Thursday reserved for weather-related makeup games. Starting times will be determined in the near future.
All games will be played at the original Rehoboth Little League in Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes. The team also will hold weekly practice.
Official certified umpires will be calling the action.