Hunters in Delaware can start their 2021/2022 hunting season on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with the opening of mourning dove, archery and crossbow deer, and resident Canada goose hunting seasons, the DNREC announced this week. Hunters can hunt teal starting Saturday, Sept. 11, and gray squirrel starting Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Hunting season dates and hunting hours for seasons opening in September include:
- Dove — Sept. 1 to Oct. 4 for first season split (½-hour before sunrise to sunset). (Non-toxic shot must be used for dove hunting on state wildlife areas during the month of September; lead shot is not permitted. Hunting hours may differ at specific dove fields on certain state wildlife areas.)
- Archery and crossbow deer — Sept. 1 to Jan. 31, 2022, including Sundays (½- hour before sunrise to ½-hour after sunset).
- Resident Canada goose — Sept. 1 to 25 (½-hour before sunrise to sunset).
- Teal — Sept. 11-29 (½- hour before sunrise to sunset, limited to the designated teal zone south of the C&D Canal to Lewes and east of Routes 13, 113/113A and 1).
- Gray squirrel — Sept. 15 to Feb. 5, 2022 (½-hour before sunrise to ½-hour after sunset; closed during November shotgun deer season).
The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife offers many early-season hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas. Wildlife area maps and rules are available Wildlife Area Maps & Regulations (https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/wildlife-areas/). Additional information on September migratory bird hunting opportunities and associated rules on state wildlife areas is available atMigratory Bird Hunting (https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/hunting/migratory-birds/).
A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Dove, goose and teal hunters also need a Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, which can be obtained through the DNREC ePermitting system website at https://epermitting.dnrec.delaware.gov/ or by calling toll-free at 1-855-DEL-HUNT (1-855-335-4868). If using the DNREC ePermitting system, hunters should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.
Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish & Wildlife are required to display the Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.
Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online atDelaware Recreational Licensing (https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/licenses/) or from hunting license agents statewide. Hunters obtaining an LEN are reminded that they should create a profile using theDNREC ePermitting system portal or get a LEN at a hunting license agent if they have not already done so.
Federal Duck Stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at2021/2022 Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (https://www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp.php).
More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2021/2022 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide at http://www.eregulations.com/delaware/hunting/ or by calling the Wildlife Section at (302) 739-9912. More information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at Delaware Recreational Licensing at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/licenses/ or by calling the Recreational Licensing office at (302) 739-9918.