The Delaware District 3 team certainly must have been having a case of déjà vu last Sunday, Aug. 7, when they battled it out with Southwest (District 9, Waco, Texas) in the Senior League Softball World Series championship final on Layton Field at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex at the Pyle Center in Roxana.
The local contingent jumped out to a 3-0 lead and seemed to be playing with much confidence, especially with one of the largest crowds the tournament has seen in all the years it has been played in Roxana. Kinsley Hall was mowing the Southwest hitters down, and her defense was flawless behind her.
Until that one fateful inning… again.
Just like in their loss to Southwest in pool play on Tuesday, Aug. 5, Delaware District 3 somehow lost the momentum, and thereby the game, when the team from Texas had their bats come alive. Southwest collected six of their eight hits in the game during their 9-run 6th inning, with the biggest blow coming from K. Alonzo as she ripped a pitch deep over the left-centerfield fence for a grand-slam home run and a 9-3 Southwest lead.
The girls from District 3 were stunned. The many fans from all over the area — many from Delaware and Maryland — were speechless. Collectively, they could not believe it had happened again.
“We knew they were a good team and could hit the ball well,” said District 3 head coach Sarah Hoban. “This was a seven-inning game, and six of those innings I was really proud of the way they played,” she said of her team. “Just that one inning... This whole World Series, we had two bad innings — both against this team — and we’re just gonna try to hold onto the good innings, the good memories.
“They played hard and they didn’t give up, and I’m proud of them,” added Hoban. “I think they’re going to take away what an amazing community they live in, and how much support came out here for them every night.”
District 3 catcher Lily Hoban had quite an impressive week, catching every inning of every game her team played, and swung one of the bigger bats for the team. She was overcome with emotion after the game, and rightfully so, knowing just how close they had come to achieving a dream that many on the team had since they were little.
“It was still an awesome experience, no matter how it turned out,” said Lily Hoban, who will be heading into her senior year at Indian River High School in the coming weeks. “Just the time I got to spend with the team, being with them, playing with them, just being with the girls,” she said of the memories she’ll take away from the experience. “We knew we could do this. We had a bad inning. It’s hard when it’s just one inning, and it just got out of our grip pretty quickly.”
Her battery mate for much of the week was Hall, another soon-to-be senior at Indian River. Hall was virtually unhittable for the first five innings. She gave up just two meaningless and harmless singles during that stretch with seven strikeouts.
Until that 6th inning…
“They got one hit, they got another, and they went crazy,” said Hall. “We couldn’t stop the momentum. They were hitting good. It’s disappointing, but it happens.
“It was awesome meeting all the other teams, and getting to stay with them. Half of these girls — on the DE District 3 team — are on my travel ball team, the Delaware Tribe, which is also coached by [Sarah] Hoban, so I already know them, and we’re close. We’ve been waiting for this moment forever, but we just fell a little bit short.”
For the week, Hall led the team in batting, with a .409 average that included five doubles, a triple, six RBIs and 11 runs scored. Hoban was third on the team, batting .318, with two doubles, a home run, 10 RBIs (a team-high tally) and six runs scored. Shaniya Lewis was second on the team in hitting, with a .381 average, adding a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Jaya Shaub and Macy Blades both swung the bat to a .316 clip. Shaub had two doubles, a triple, six RBIs and two runs scored. Blades tied Hall for the team lead in doubles, with five, while adding four RBIs and three runs scored. Laniya Lewis was walked a staggering 10 times for the week, with six of those coming intentionally against Southwest — three in the pool-play game and three in the championship.
Another correlation between this game and the one from their pool-play meeting was when Southwest centerfielder Lindsay Talafuse made a tough catch running toward the fence that appeared to rob a two-out, three-run homer off the bat of Shaniya Lewis in the third inning. Talafuse did the same thing in the pool play game — and in the same inning — when she robbed Katie McHale of a home run with an incredible catch.
Southwest was a perfect 7-0 for the week, outscoring their opponents 67-14 over those seven games. As a team, the Waco entry batted .369, with 17 doubles, six triples and six home runs. Kaidence Quinn hit a staggering .538 over the seven games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBIs and nine runs scored. Ky-Li Alonzo connected on exactly half of her at-bats, for a .500 average that included two doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored. Those last three were all team bests.