Fresh off the program’s third state title, the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team finds itself looking to replace quite a bit of talent and senior leadership from that team, and with the start of practices for the fall 2021 campaign, this team is ready to do just that.
“Right now, we have 35, waiting on a few more,” said veteran head coach Steve Kilby. “We are waiting on some guys who we expect to be contributors. The first days have gone well. We need to see a lot out of this group as we look to rebuild.”
Kilby will once again be assisted on the pitch by Brandt Mais, with Nate Kortvelesey and John Cuellar also joining the staff.
The Indians will open their preseason scrimmage slate with a date at Brandywine on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 3:30 p.m. before a scrimmage “play day” at Cape Henlopen High School on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m. They will be one of 16 teams participating that day. IR will also host Milford — the only team to beat the Indians last year — for a scrimmage on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m.
IR will open their regular season on Saturday, Sept. 11, with a home date against Newark Charter School — the team they beat last year to win the DIAA Division II state championship. That match is slated to begin at 2 p.m.
A full season preview will be featured in the Coastal Point in the coming weeks.