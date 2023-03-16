The 2019 and 2022 DIAA state championships are in the rear-view mirror.
And after bidding adieu to two-time Delaware boys’ volleyball MVP Carson Barnes and two additional All-State-caliber performers, the 2023 Indian River boys’ volleyball team has some enormous sneakers to fill.
“Our goals for this season are to earn a winning record, to make the state playoffs and to see if we can develop enough as a team to repeat as champions,” said Jay Coark, the team’s former assistant coach, who is now its bench boss. “Not all positions have been secured — some are still fluid.”
Returning senior Caleb Galbreath, a Stevenson University commit, can perform at any position and will play an even larger role this season, both offensively and defensively. Clark indicated that the 6-foot-4 Galbreath and 6-foot-5 senior Connor Whitlock will be the team’s key middle blockers. Promising junior Colin Smith will help the squad as an outside hitter.
Sophomore Evan Forjan has earned the pivotal setter position. Additional returning players who are expected to be team leaders and play larger roles include seniors Alec Evans, Jordy Estrada, and Connor Bird, junior Grason Howard, and sophomore Saul Alarcon Lopez. Bird, in particular, can play virtually any position on the court, according to Clark.
Clark and former head coach Jim Barnes have switched positions, enabling the latter to focus more on his business interests. Clark and Barnes began the boys’ program in 2018, coaching them to their two DIAA state titles.
The team opens its 2023 season on Monday, March 20, at MOT Charter, beginning at 4 p.m.