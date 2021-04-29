Back in 2003, LCpl. Russell White was a student at Delaware Technical Community College after graduating from Indian River High School. However, he felt a higher calling, and left his hometown of Dagsboro to join the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 2004, White traveled across the world to a camp in Afghanistan — Bagram Air Base — where he was looking to help others, while also following in the footsteps of his brother, who was serving in the military himself as a physician in the U.S. Navy.
White’s life was cut short following an accident at the camp, as he was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow Marine on June 20, 2004.
Today, the Russell White Scholarship has taken over White’s life’s mission of helping others, originally established by the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and more recently run by the local non-profit Ball4All Foundation. Each year, the scholarship awards money to Indian River High School seniors in White’s honor.
This year, the application deadline for the scholarships is Saturday, May 1, and with applications available at the school or by emailing the Ball4All Foundation directly at ball4allfoundation@gmail.com. Last year, the scholarship was able to award three individuals each with $1,000 scholarships.
“We feel very blessed to be able to continue funding this scholarship,” said Emily Harne, one of the board members for the Ball4All Foundation. “We have had so much support from the White family, the community and local businesses in keeping this scholarship funded.
“A few weeks ago, [local musician] Dustin Showers was performing at Salted Vines, and they allowed us to set up a little booth to have some auction items, have a 50/50 and collect donations. It was a beautiful day, and with Salted Vines, Dustin Showers and the community’s support, we were able to raise $1,400 toward the scholarship.
“The number of scholarships we distribute each year will depend on funds available and the applications received,” she noted.
White played football at Indian River High School and recognized the advantages of participating in youth sports. The scholarship is awarded to applicants who most embody service — especially service to the local community that he treasured so much.
Applicants should submit an essay that exemplifies their commitment to community service and how the Russell White Scholarship can help them get where they want to be in life.
All eligible essays must be emailed to ball4allfoundation@gmail.com by the end of the day on May 1.
Ball4All says ‘Let’s Kick It’ with kickball event for kids
Along with their support of the Russel White scholarships, the Ball4ALL Foundation is getting ready to host a free kickball event, “Let’s Kick It,” on Saturday, May 8, at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex in Roxana, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The event is open to any students in grades 6-8. Pre-registration is required, because the event is limited to 60 kids.
“We will play kickball, eat pizza and have music playing,” Harne said of the event. “We loved hosting Friday Night Freeze last winter and have been waiting for the weather to break so we could do something like it outside.”
Students need to bring a lawn chair, and must wear a protective face mask and sneakers. The Ball4All Foundation will provide the drinks, pizza and snacks while they are there. This is a drop-off event where parents can sign their kids in and come back later to sign them out, and they do not have to stay.
Registration for the event is open, and interested individuals can sign their child up by emailing ball4allfoundation@gmail.com.