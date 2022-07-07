There is a new race on the 5K runners’ calendar in Dewey Beach. Dave’s Dewey Dash 5K, now in its second year, toes the line at the Rusty Rudder and races through downtown Dewey this year on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m.
The October 5K is a memorial run for David Ashby, a local builder, who died of sudden cardiac arrest at his home on Bellevue Street in Dewey. Competitors and visitors can locate the race registration at Races2Run.com.
Laura Ashby, Dave Ashby’s mother, started the effort last year, when the event hosted more than 150 first-time runners, with more than 40 virtual participants, during the first week of October. This year, the Ashby family will be joining forces with Simon’s Heart, a 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to a boy who died of sudden heart attack at age 3. Donations to the David Ashby Memorial, now being created as a community beautification project on land donated by the Town of Dewey Beach on Bellevue, will become tax-deductible because of the Simon’s Heart partnership.
In the first year, Dave’s Dewey Dash brought home about $25,000, with proceeds of $17,700 after timing company and logistics expenses with Races2Run race management. Laura Ashby is focused on building a memorial on Bellevue near the Bay Resort waterfront on the bay side of Dewey Beach. The land has already been cleared.
The then-28-year-old’s family proclaimed Dave Ashby as “Mayor of Dewey,” when he died of cardiac arrest three years ago in October.
“My son was born on Halloween, and he really got into the spirit of October parties,” said Laura Ashby of her son David. “It was the perfect holiday for David. He got into the act dressing up as Will Ferrell characters from the comedian’s movies.”
He died in October 2019, and the race will be held Oct. 1 to honor his memory.
Dave Ashby passed away suddenly, of an undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmia, just before his 29th birthday. The home building and construction community, including Gold Sponsor Southern Mechanical, rallied to create the first Dave’s Dewey Dash 5K in his memory. Most recently, Beebe Healthcare has joined forces as a Silver Sponsor with the Ashby cause and will be underwriting CPR lessons and equipment. Patterson Schwartz also has served as a Silver-level company sponsor of the 5K.
Simon’s Heart is dedicated to preventing cardiac arrest in children and has a program for student-athletes. Ashby says that, with proper screening, it is likely that up to 2 percent of kids participating in competitive sports programs “should not be on the field.” (For more information on Simon’s Heart, visit https://simonsheart.org/.)
Ashby said she felt Simon’s Heart and David Ashby’s fund were “kindred spirits” in provide defibrillators and hands-only CPR training.
Barbara Kursh — lead race organizer along with her husband, Wayne, who founded Races2 Run and has provided community 5K coordination for more than 40 years — said she feels particular empathy for Laura Ashby and David’s brother, who still lives in the home on Bellevue where he found Dave lying down peacefully after his heart attack.
“With Simon’s Heart providing a charity tax deduction, and now Beebe Healthcare coming aboard as sponsors, we hope this race will really take off!” said Kursh. “Moms are a powerful force when they get going on a cause. Dave Ashby was a well-loved Dewey guy, and I understand 450 people came to his funeral two years ago.”
“We want to promote the lifesaving potential of prevention and early intervention for cardiac diseases, since it impacts all ages of men and women,” added Kursh. “Everyone should be trained in CPR,” and the David Ashby benefit and Beebe will make it happen, she said.
Beebe nurses will be providing training with CPR dummies for practicing hands-only CPR. There will also be a jukebox and music so lifeguards and racing families can provide compressions to the beat.
The Dave’s Dewey Dash 5K will serve the community by providing heart equipment including defibrillators, as well as CPR training. The Ashby benefit will provide the defib machines to Dewey Beach Patrol lifeguards at all stands. Between 200,000 and 300,000 people are believed to die from cardiac death each year because of the lack of lifesaving equipment.
“Dave had a racing heart at times, and we had him monitored,” Laura Ashby said, with a Holter heart monitor. “But they never found anything. “Sometimes, with the building work, he had some anxiety, so that feeling can mimic a heart attack. And we just ignored it. He was a construction manager, and David felt that panic was a part of the job.”
Ashby said, “It’s time to raise awareness about sudden cardiac deaths. People go to sleep and they never wake up.”
The October race begins and ends at the Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson Street, Dewey Beach, and participants may contact Sophia Gonser of the new Races2Run ownership team, at Sophia@races2run.com.