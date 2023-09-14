Five dozen golfers teed off at Cripple Creek Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9, for a tournament that has been one of the highlights of “Warrior Family Beach Week” for the past 10 years.
The tournament, according to club member Paul Schaffran, started the same year Operation SEAs the Day began Warrior Family Beach Week, during which dozens of families of wounded post-9/11 veterans are invited to spend time in the Bethany Beach area, during which their housing is donated and they can participate in activities that cater to their entire families.
Schaffran said the tournament has raised about $150,000 for Operation SEAs the Day over the past decade. There were four groups playing that first year in the club’s annual “Three-Man Challenge,” he said.
Participating in the golf tournament this year were two of the veterans being hosted by OSTD — Melvin Hill of Centreville, Va., and Shafeek Karamat of Long Island, N.Y. Hill is an Air Force veteran, having served all over the world, including duty in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
“This is not a club-sponsored event,” Schaffran said. “This is just a small group of guys,” loosely organized, who have continued the event over the years. “We have a lot of veterans” who participate in the tournament every year, he said.
For the first time, this year, veterans who are participating in Warrior Family Beach Week will tee off the “ceremonial” first ball to launch the first ball, Schaffran said.
Hill said the week had been “very emotional” for him, “especially that parade yesterday.”
Kalamat continues to serve as a reservist in the Army, in Iraq, Kuwait, Japan and Macedonia, he said.