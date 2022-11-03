A year ago, Indian River High School’s Brynn Crandell ran her way to a course-record time of 18:33 in winning the Sussex County Cross Country Championship at the Sand Hill Field course in Georgetown.
Last week, with the bull’s eye planted directly on her back, Crandell once again out-ran everyone in the field, by more than 41 seconds, to win the county championship again, at Sussex Tech. It’s the third straight county title for the IR junior, who also won as a freshman, in 2020.
Also for the Indians, Heather Smyth was 16th overall, with Lilah Hanley coming in 20th. IR came in third place in the team standings. Sussex Academy won the team championship, with three of their five runners coming in 3rd, 7th and 13th, respectively. Cape Henlopen finished second.
In the boys’ race, IR senior Chase Sims came in second place overall, with a time of 17:00.4, while teammate Cole Donnelly crossed in at 18:33.2. Marcos Gonzalez was 13th, with Jacob Massey and Gavin Harrell coming in 15th and 16th, respectively.
Cape Henlopen won the overall boys’ championship, with four of their five runners finishing in the top 13. The Indians were second in the team standings, with Sussex Academy coming in third.
Boys’ soccer
Indians win Henlopen South Division title
Nothing seems to be more common than the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team winning the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division championship year-in and year-out. They’ve done it again in 2022, and now they will be heading to the conference championship to square off with HAC North Division winner Cape Henlopen.
It will be a rematch from their regular-season match, in which the Indians defeated the Vikings, 2-1, on Cape’s home pitch. It will also be a rematch pitting former head coach Steve Kilby — now an assistant for his son Patrick at Cape — against his former team, in a much more significant matchup.
IR wrapped up the regular season and an 11-1-2 overall record with a 1-0 win over Laurel on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Senior Connor Bird scored the lone goal on a night when the athletic department honored the senior team members. Those seniors include Jordan Illian, who has 61 career goals, which is a school record. Fellow seniors on the team are Caleb Galbreath, Roman Keith, Samuel Kerneklian, Oswaldo Loyo Leon, Evan Peterson and Parker Steele.
The Indians will likely learn their DIAA Division II state tournament seeding before they play Cape on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. at Milford. Tickets for the game cost $5.
Field hockey
Indians closing out 2022 campaign
They have made some great strides during this season, with a new head coach and just three seniors, in Kinsley Hall, Isabella Scharp and Jillian Collins. The Indian River High School field hockey team has played hard in every one of their contests, and heading into their season finale on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Indians (5-9 on the season) will look to finish on a high note against Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Sussex Academy.
It will be Senior Night for the IR trio, and they would like nothing better than to take down the Seahawks (10-3-1) and spoil a potential high seed in the DIAA Division II state playoffs.