The lineup of athletes who left the starting line of the 2022 DIAA state track meet was extremely talented.
But Indian River High School junior cross-country standout Brynn Crandell found a way to pull away from the pack.
Crandell, a 5-foot-1 dynamo of a student-athlete, won her second consecutive DIAA Division II cross-country title with an impressive time of 18:49.1 at Killens Pond State Park on Saturday, Nov. 12.
To some, Crandell made winning her most recent state championship seem easy.
In truth, the talented harrier had to overcome several challenges en route to her memorable performance.
“The challenges [presented themselves] both mentally and physically,” said Crandell, the daughter of IRHS boys’ cross-country assistant coach Colin Crandell. “I injured my hip last season and had to endure physical therapy. Shortly after I completed that, I injured my peroneal tendon during track-and-field season,” she added of the ankle injury in the spring. “I did not perform as well as I would have liked to for track-and-field, but I was injured and unable to train.
“It was frustrating and maddening to watch that season slip away,” she acknowledged. “During the summer, I got orthotics for my arches, and that helped,” she said of the custom-made heel inserts prescribed by a physician to treat leg, foot or back problems.
The next challenge was mental.
“I was worried I would not get back to the times or places that I had achieved the previous year,” she said. “I felt there was an expectation for me to win the state meet again. So, mentally, I struggled.” After winning 2022 DIAA state meet, she said, “a sense of fulfillment and gratitude set in. I realized that achieving your goals makes all the struggles worth it in the end. Now, it’s time to set new goals and restart the process — injury-free this time.”
Crandell said establishing a strong distance base during the summer and running long, slow routes have significantly contributed to her success once the cross-country season begins.
“It helps the joints and better enables your brain to prepare for long-distance races,” said Crandell, who also competes for the IR girls’ swim team. “I also believe that swimming has helped. I give my joints a break in the winter and focus on swimming. It keeps my heart and lungs strong, and allows my joints to get a break from all the pounding. Also, keeping a journal — which I do for everything — helps me plan workouts and determine what was successful or unsuccessful with regard to my training.”
Crandell said she appreciates the relationship that she has with her father.
“It’s like most relationships — we laugh and fight, but in the end, I know he loves and supports me and wants what’s best for me,” said Crandell. “He’s coached me since I was young, in swimming and junior lifeguarding. So, I trust his opinion when it comes to training and the mental approach” to athletics.
Crandell said she is also thankful for the input she receives from Rick Hundley, the Indians’ cross-country head coach.
“Aside from my family, I want to thank Coach Rick,” said Crandell, who was born in Lewes. “We don’t always like the workouts he [establishes for] us, but they do push us to our limits. They provide us with confidence in races,” she said, enable the athletes to realize “that you can handle stress. That has helped me in the classroom, as well.”
Crandell receives tremendous support from her family.
“They are always there for me,” said Crandell, who resides in Dagsboro. “My mom makes sure I always have what I need and is always there to cheer me on,” she said of Sharyn Crandell. “My brother makes me laugh when I’m stressed,” she added of Brody Crandell. “Both my grandparents” — maternal grandparents Peggy and Kenny Hall and paternal grandparents Gwen and Bob and Crandell — “make every effort to attend my races and let me know I’m loved. And my aunts and uncles are always watching online and sending texts to my parents to cheer me on.” And the ones who live nearby attend the races, too, she said.
“There are many accomplished athletes on both sides of my family,” added Crandell. “So it’s always helpful when I need advice on training or how to overcome adversity.”