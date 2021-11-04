You may hardly notice them.
They are usually running the track encircling the playing field that Indian River High School’s boys’ soccer, football and girls’ field hockey contingents each call home. Or, they are huddled together at the starting point of their workouts, quietly talking with one another, or with their head coach, Rick Hundley, and assistant mentor, Colin Crandell.
But make no mistake, the Indian River High School girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams each feature a highly visual, exciting and energetic group of bright, ultra-competitive student athletes. Each runner dutifully and thoughtfully puts in as much — if not more — physical and mental preparation and training for competition than any of their student-athlete peers.
Their competitiveness plays a key role in their success. Cross-country is a sport that significantly challenges individuals and teams to run competitively in the outdoors, over unforgiving 3.1-mile courses that include natural terrain, open country, fields, parks, golf courses and grasslands. The distances run over evenly-paved roads is minimal.
Success in a ‘rebuilding’ year
The 2020 Indians cross-country contingent featured only two girls, and at season’s end, bid adieu to seven of its 11 senior boys. Fortunately for IR, the 2021 squad grew to 12 boys and seven girls.
“It has definitely been a rebuilding year, [especially] on the boys’ side,” said Hundley. “The girls now have a full team of seven and have been enjoying racing as a team while [improving]. We’ve been working hard since August, and the team is bonding and realizing they are better than they think they are.”
Despite “rebuilding” with so many new faces, the Indians’ cross-country contingent continues to bring pride and glory to the school’s athletic program. They’ve built a respectable 7-4 won-lost mark in single, tri- and quad- opponent meets. And, they recently performed brilliantly at the Sussex County Cross Country Championships at Sandhill Fields in Georgetown on Oct. 27, where the boys took second place and the girls finished third.
Individually, sophomore Brynn Crandell won the girls’ competition and set a new course and IR team record with a time of 17:58.5. She also became the first female to run in less than 18 minutes at this particular competition.
Not to be outdone, junior Chase Sims — a first year runner at IR — finished second in the boys’ competition, with a new team record time of 15:39, hot on the heels of boys’ champion Ryan Baker (15:23) of Cape Henlopen.
“Both Chase and Brynn are very gifted athletes,” said Hundley. “Our team is lucky to have two very dedicated and hard-working leaders.
“We went into that meet knowing that if everyone ‘fired on all cylinders,’ we’d do well,” added Hundley. “Both the boys and the girls came together as a team and really ran well. I couldn’t be happier or prouder of them.”
Crandell, Sims and their teammates are primed for competition at the final two meets of the year. First up is the Henlopen Conference Championship at Killens Pond State Park in Felton on Saturday, Nov. 6, beginning at 2 p.m., followed by the DIAA Championship meet a week later, on Nov. 13, at Brandywine Creek State Park in Wilmington.
“Those who know me [realize] it’s all about the [DIAA Championship] meet from Day 1,” said Hundley. “It’s up at Brandywine Creek State Park this year, which is one of the most challenging courses in the region. We will use the conference meet this weekend,” Nov. 6, to prepare for the state meet, he said. “If our [athletes] can stay healthy, work hard and remain focused, I suspect they will do well as a young team.”
Preparation is paramount
For Brynn Crandell, her freshman year in 2020 was something to remember. She capped the campaign with a third-place finish at the DIAA Division II State Cross Country Championships at Killens Pond State Park on Dec. 5. Her time of 19:17 was the best finish in school history by a girls’ cross-country runner. She also won the Sussex County and Henlopen Athletic Conference girls’ individual championships.
She insists that the reason for her ability to emerge as a preeminent runner actually begins during the off-season.
“I go on long, slow runs during the summer [because] they help establish my base and keep my joints strong and ready,” said Crandell, who is the daughter of assistant coach Colin Crandell. “I do a lot of swimming when I need to give my legs a break. This helps keep my lungs and heart strong while I recover. And, I always am working on my mindset. The long runs help prepare my mind for races and what my body can handle, and it helps challenge me to stay focused and positive.”
Sims resolutely credits others for his success.
“The hard work that my coaches and parents put in to make sure I become better as a student and athlete” is crucial, said Sims. And, “The bonding of our team really pushes me and [the others] to go further into our season. The dedication I have pushes me to strive to become better with every race.”
Successful cross-country runners must attack their workouts.
“As I focus on my goals, I use a consistent approach to help me conquer the workouts,” said Sims. “The will to become a better runner and [my teammates] push me harder.”
According to Brynn Crandell, cross-country athletes should be smart when approaching workouts.
“You cannot go hard all the time, so listening to your body is the key,” she said. “I try to go hard on hard days, but definitely go easy on the easy, or recovery, days. Before races, I usually do similar things, but honestly, there’s no ‘one thing.’ When the [starter’s] gun goes off, that helps me focus and my mind just clicks into a zone.”
Pushing one’s limits
There are times during a race when course conditions or the limitations of the human body force a competitor to push their limits. Sims said he deals with those challenges by “knowing the pain doesn’t last forever. I know that pushing my limits will help me become a better runner.”
Crandell said she becomes “curious of what I’m capable of doing. I usually have times that I want to [reach]. But I really just want to see if I can get to the next level, whatever that may be, in terms of a time, place or just a mental win,” she said.
Both athletes are very quick to credit coaches Hundley and Crandell for their success when competing against so many talented, outstanding runners.
“My coaches play a huge role in not just helping me, but my whole team,” said Sims. “They see the possibilities of the team and help push us to go above and beyond so we improve as students and as athletes.”
Despite being a relative newcomer to cross-country, Brynn Crandell admits she trusts her coaches because she’s been mentored in other sports.
“Coach Hundley provides the framework, but ultimately I know it comes down to my mental approach every day,” she said. “I know I have to trust the coach and trust the process, even when I don’t fully understand what we’re doing.”
Maintaining a strong mental approach
Cross-country requires a strong mental approach to training and competing.
“It’s not 100 percent, because you can’t just go into a race saying you’re going to win when you’ve never trained,” said Brynn Crandell. “But I’d say it’s close to 75 to 85 percent. You have to believe you can win, but you have to believe the training was enough to [enable you to reach] your goals.
“So, during a race, I believe I can win and I believe my training was enough to get me there,” she added. “Fighting off doubt is the key. That takes a lot of mental strength and a lot of time. I am still working on that part, because, like everyone else, I have doubt. I worry. I can be afraid. So, I have to work hard mentally to keep that out of my mind.”
Sims puts the mental approach at 25 percent, with the other 75 percent being dedication.
“I feel like running is a mental sport, so if you put your mind to running faster, you can achieve [that] goal,” he concluded.