After having a successful cross-country season at Indian River High School last fall, rising senior Brynn Crandell approached the spring track-and-field season with a level of commitment and competitiveness that allowed her to have an equally successful season.
Her track was filled with impressive performances, and she continued to improve her times in the long distance events she competed in, earning her a trip to the Adidas Outdoors Nationals competition in North Carolina in the beginning of June. She won first place in the 5K race, with a time of 17 minutes and 32 seconds, saying she “was honored to win the 5K at Adidas Nationals.”
Crandell said she had never competed at any competition of this size for track, “So I did not have a big idea of what to expect. I just wanted to try a new event, since we were traveling seven hours to go to this competition.”
She noted that she had also never run that distance before on a track in a competitive setting and that she was “rooting other girls on — especially in the extremely hot weather conditions in North Carolina during the early summer.”
It was Crandell’s sense of accomplishment and humbleness that came across strongly in a recent conversation about her life off of the track, along with more stories behind her spectacular successes.
Looking back on her recent accomplishments during her spring season, Crandell said her favorite memory was the first meet of last season.
“Coming back after a season-ending injury during my sophomore season,” she said of the 2022 track season, “I was not able to hit my best times during the cross-country season.”
As a result, she said, she had been unsure whether she was ever going to be able to reach the running ability she had previously put on display during her sophomore cross-country season. She was going into her first track meet last spring with “average expectations” for her times, but she was able to beat all of her freshman-year personal records, “and proved to myself that I had not plateaued and I still had so much growth that was yet to come in that season.”
The experience, she said, made her “fall in love with running again” and allowed her to continue her upward momentum toward the end of the season.
Her successes in both track and cross-country can be tied to the continuous effort Crandell puts in year-round, whether running in the extreme heat in the middle of the summer, or swimming competitively during the winter at Indian River High School. She said she trains consistently, but that she finds it important to take breaks — specifically in the winter and summer.
“Indian River does not have an indoor track team, but I grew up as a swimmer, so I enjoy doing that throughout my winters, before I get right back into track season. … I find that these breaks help to rest, recharge and prevent injury, as I train at the elite level.”
While track might seem primarily a single-person sport, that is not entirely the case, according to Crandell, who said she loves being on her track team because “there are so many different kinds of people. You make so many friends — not just with the distance runners or the others from the events that you train in. … You become a big, dysfunctional family. But at the end of the day, you all love each other and root for the best.”
With Crandell’s lengthy list of achievements in both track and cross country, and with a training schedule of 35 to 50 miles run each week during the season or 10 to 12 during the off-season, it might be surprising that she hasn’t been running since almost before she could walk. But it was actually her desire to get on the middle school volleyball team that led her to the sport of running.
The team had a requirement of being able to run a mile in less than 11 minutes to join.
“At the time, I couldn’t even run a full mile without stopping,” Crandell recalled.
She tried out for the track team anyway and, “I tried again to run a mile, and still couldn’t do it.”
Crandell later realized that she wanted to give running a chance and that it was more about “becoming happy and healthier and happier about my body and life in general.”
She started doing shorter runs with her parents, then, during the quarantine of the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, she quadrupled her mileage, “because I was bored.” It wasn’t until high school that she joined the cross-country team and found the success running longer distances that has become her forte as an athlete.
When Crandell is not running during the summer, she is either lifeguarding for Middlesex Beach, or spending time with family and friends. She said she also enjoys surfing and being at the beach. During the school year, she participates in three seasons of sports, while also balancing other activities and a challenging courseload.
Her suggestion for other high school student-athletes is that they should “just take everything day by day. Don’t do too much at any given time, and try to give yourself breaks.”
If you don’t, she said, “You will eventually break down and burn out, likely at an inconvenient time.”
She knows that from experience, as Crandell admitted there have been three times in the past when she has pushed herself too hard and her body has shown her that she needs either a mental or physical break.
For new runners, her best piece of advice is to “start slow and not expect much at first. … As you continue to put in time and miles, you just need to be smart to not overdo it and burn out.”
Crandell has even offered a snapshot of her own path to athletic success to help others interested in her training methods. She has a sheet that breaks down the first part of her running journey that she has sent to others who are interested in her methods of training and running.
Looking forward to her senior year of high school, she is aiming for three more impressive seasons to close out her high-school career. And while she continues to enjoy swimming, she said her competitive career as a swimmer “might be over this winter, after 11 years.”
She is planning on running in college but said she is unsure where she wants to go to continue her education and athletic pursuits.
“I want to train to run marathons in the future, so running in college will be a great way to get a basis for that,” she said.