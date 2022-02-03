Last week, Gatorade named Indian River High School sophomore Brynn Crandell its 2021-2022 Gatorade Delaware Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Crandell is the first-ever Gatorade award winner from Delaware. The honor comes are she won every race in her 2021 season, including the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Division II state championship.
“I was in my math class when I found out that I won,” said Crandell. “I got called down to the office and didn’t really know what it was for. I thought I might be in trouble or something when I got called into the principal’s office. I was really surprised that I had won.”
It really shouldn’t have been much of a surprise for Crandell, especially with how dominant she was this past season, but the always humble and respectful teenager never puts herself or her accolades above the team.
“It was such an honor to even be up for an award like that, especially as a sophomore, since I know the award is typically given to seniors,” acknowledged Crandell. “This definitely motivates me for next year so that I can always stay on my game and not get complacent. I want to be able to do everything I can do to achieve my goals in the future.”
In its 37th year of honoring the best high school athletes in the country, Gatorade returns to IR for the second straight year, having honored Raychel Ehlers in 2020-2021 as its Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year. In the past, Gatorade has also recognized IR’s Caitlyn Forte (girls’ soccer), Brooke Beam (girls’ soccer) and Jamie Jarmon (football).
According Gatorade representatives, the award “recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. The award distinguishes Crandell as Delaware’s best high school girls’ cross-country player.”
Crandell is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award, which is set to be announced later in February. She joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.
Crandell, a 5-foot-1 sophomore, was undefeated on the season, having won the races at the Salesianum Invitational, the Tidewater Fall Classic and the Sussex County Championships. She has also volunteered locally on behalf of the Indian River Leo Club service organization and her church’s Sunday-school.
“Brynn has an amazing commitment to the sport,” said Indian River High School head coach Rick Hundley. “She has the vision and determination to not only listen to her coaches, but to also plan her future with great organization and detail.”
Crandell’s excellence really starts in the classroom, where she has maintained a 4.38 weighted GPA.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross-country, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball, softball, and boys’ and girls’ track-and-field. It also awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Crandell joins recent Gatorade Delaware Girls Cross Country Players of the Year Tiffany Herrera (2020-2021, St. Mark’s High School), Lydia Colasante (2019-2020, Tatnall School), Elizabeth Bader (2018-2019, Padua Academy), and Lydia Olivere (2017-2018, Padua Academy), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Crandell to award grant from Gatorade
Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and promoting how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the field. Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Crandell has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.
Crandell is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.
Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.
