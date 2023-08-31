The dominance on the cross country course is well-documented, and hopefully there is plenty more success to write into the Indian River High School record books for senior Brynn Crandell.
The two-time state champion cross country runner heads into her final scholastic season with the bull’s eye squarely on her back. Everybody knows who she is, and everybody is running to replace her atop the state’s highest level. She is driven to succeed, and works tirelessly to be her very best every time out. She didn’t just win the state title last year, but also the Sussex County Championship as well as the Henlopen Athletic Conference individual championships.
Coaches Rick Hundley and Colin Crandell get the pleasure of seeing that hard work on display day-in and day-out. They get to see her leadership by example. The IR girls don’t have a very deep team again this year with just five girls currently on the roster from a team that went 2-2 in dual meets in 2022.
Crandell is joined by fellow returners Heather Smyth, Lilah Hanley and Leila Hernandez. Newcomer Isabella McKinnon rounds out the quintet.
“We have a small team, but very talented,” Coach Crandell said of the IR girls. “The main goal is to see drops in times and consistent performances throughout the year.”
On the flip side, the IR boys have four strong returnees in Alexander Arnold, Jacob Massey, Cade Donnelly, and Gavin Harrell. They will welcome newcomers in the likes of Noah Parks, David Miller, Jack Spencer, Harrison Benner, and Dade Kappes into the green-and-gold group.
The 2022 Indians’ squad also went 2-2, and placed 4th in the team standings at the Henlopen Athletic Conference championships. Not back from that team is Chase Simms, who was one of the top runners in the state last year, as well as Cole Donnelly.
“We have a young but talented group of freshmen that promise to be a threat in years to come as they develop endurance and mental strength,” Crandell added. “We look to the leadership of our upperclassmen to guide this team to a strong conference finish.”
The Indians open their 2023 season with a run at the Lake Forest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, which will be hosted at Killens Pond State Park. They will host a tri-meet with Seaford and Woodbridge on Wednesday, Sept. 13.