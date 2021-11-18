She staked her claim as one of the best runners in the state during her freshmen season in 2020. And this year, Indian River High School’s Brynn Crandell cemented that claim by winning every race she entered, including the 2021 DIAA Division II state championship meet.
The IR sophomore ran an incredible time of 19:37 over treacherous conditions and in less-than-ideal weather to post the fastest time across both the Division I and II races. She was almost 10 seconds faster than the runner-up in the Division II race — St. Mark’s Tiffany Herrera — and 34 seconds faster than the third-place finisher from Tatnall, Katie Payne.
“Before the race I was really upset because of the weather,” Crandell explained. “It was horrible, but I’m glad I was able to overcome that, because I really hate running in windy and rainy conditions.”
The conditions aside, once the gun sounded, it was all business for Crandell, whose main focus was clearly on bettering her performance from a year ago, when she finished third at the state meet hosted at the Killens Pond State Park course.
“Once the gun went off, I had to put [the conditions] behind me and focus on my training and my goals,” continued Crandell. “I’m thankful to run against talented and strong girls like Tiffany Herrera and Katie Payne who pushed me to my limit and forced me to dig deep inside myself.”
St. Mark’s won the overall Division II team championship with 61 points — doing so after finishing as runners-up in 2020. Ursuline Academy was second in the team standings, with 90 points. St. Mark’s placed their top five girls all in the Top 20 overall, while Ursuline had its top five girls all cross in the Top 25. Conrad was third in the team standings (120) followed by St. Andrew’s (132) and Tatnall (135).
But the story of the race was Crandell, who was the fastest girl over a course that featured mud, tree limbs and many other obstacles for the runners to overcome.
“I’m very thankful to my coaches (Rick Hundley and my dad, Colin Crandell) and my team who supported me all season through my ups and downs,” Crandell added. “I’m also thankful to the people and businesses downstate, like Bethany Fitness and Johnson Orthodontics, who always made sure to support me. It just made me proud to represent Sussex County and the people who make it great.”
And success like this could lead to more interest in the girls’ program, which has struggled in recent years to have enough girls to even score in dual meets. That was not the case this year, as the Indians had seven girls on their roster, versus just two last year — Crandell and Heather Smyth.
“I’m excited for our future as a team, and I really hope that cross-country grows as a sport in our area,” concluded Crandell.
Other IR girls who ran in the race included Lilah Hanley (58th, 24:45), Smyth (72nd, 25:44), Stella Yanek (85th, 26:53) and Jordan Gonzalez (95th, 28:25), all finishing in the Top 100. There were 151 runners entered into the 2021 edition of the DIAA Division II Girls’ Cross Country Championship meet.
On the boys’ side of things, Indian River’s Chase Sims crossed with a time of 17:26 to become the highest-finishing Indians’ runner in school history in the boys’ race. He was just 8 seconds behind Tatnall’s Nicolas Pizzaro, who crossed with a time of 17:18 to win the Division II boys’ championship.
Tatnall won the boys’ team championship for Division II with 29 points, which was the 15th time they’ve won the team title since 2003. That was considerably further ahead than the second-place score of 95 points by Conrad, thanks to placing their Top 5 runners in the Top 15 for the race. St. Mark’s was third (141), Newark Charter was fourth (159), and Delaware Military Academy rounded out the Top 5 with their 176 points.
The DIAA Division I boys saw Salesianum crowned as champions for the 44th time since 1970. The Sals scored 56 points, which was just ahead of runner-up Cape Henlopen’s 72 points. The Vikings came up short of repeating as state champs after having won it in 2020. Middletown was third in the team standings with 98 points, followed by Polytech (127) and Caesar Rodney (133).
For the girls’ Division I team results, Padua once again ran away with the championship — their ninth straight. Mary Katherine Dorsey won the race individually for the second straight year as well, with a time of 20:01. The Pandas placed seven of their runners in the Top 15 overall, leading the charge to their 22nd overall DIAA Girls’ Cross Country state championship.
Charter School of Wilmington was second (76 points), followed by Caesar Rodney (104), Cape Henlopen (110) and Middletown (146).