The course at Killens Pond State Park has become quite the scene for success for Indian River High School’s Brynn Crandell during the first two seasons of her scholastic cross-country career.
That impressive streak of success continued again last weekend as the sophomore breezed by her competition in the Henlopen Athletic Conference championship meet to post a winning time of 18:42.4 and become the first ever runner in IRHS history — boy or girl — to win the individual conference championship meet.
“It’s an honor,” Crandell said last week after she won the Sussex County championship meet at Sandhill Fields Park. “I’m thankful for every minute of success I’ve enjoyed, but there are a lot of strong and up-and-coming runners in our county, so I don’t want to get complacent or satisfied.”
That last part can be said about the conference as well, but with Crandell being just a sophomore, those runners must aspire to catch her while she leads the pack.
Crandell’s time was just over 18 seconds faster than the second-place runner from Caesar Rodney, Hannah Zura (19:00.8). Cape Henlopen’s Katie Kuhlman was third, with a time of 19:30.0. Smyrna’s Alyssa Young and Kelly Barr rounded out the top five with their times of 19:45.2 and 20:25.9, respectively.
In the team standings, Caesar Rodney took the overall championship with 67 points, followed by Sussex Academy with 73 points. Cape Henlopen was third with 79 points, while Smyrna (124) and Polytech (135) were fourth and fifth in the team standings. The Indians were ninth in the team standings with 197 points.
IR’s Lilah Hanley and Heather Smyth were 42nd and 43rd overall individually, with times of 23:33.8 and 23:58.8, respectively. Stella Yanek was 53rd (26:01.2), and Jordan Gonzalez was 58th (26:34.0) to round out the Indians’ top five finishers.
Over on the boys’ side of things, IR’s Chase Sims finished second overall (15:56.4), behind Polytech’s Kenneth Guy (15:52.6), becoming the highest-finishing IR boys’ runner in school history.
Cape Henlopen won the overall boys’ team championship with 47 points, as four of their five runners finished in the top 10 — Ryan Baker (4, 16:21.0), Joseph DeGregory (5, 16:38.5), Julian Callaway (7, 16:41.3) and Liam O’Donnell (10, 16:53.7). Their fifth runner was Brian Sponaugle, who crossed the finish line 21st, with a time of 18:03.0.
Polytech was second in the team standings, with 71 points, while Caesar Rodney was third, with 75 points. Smyrna (134) and Milford (143) rounded out the top five in the team standings.
Indian River was seventh in the team standings, with 165 points. Behind Sims, the Indians saw Drew Barthelmess (32, 18:33.9), Shane Hall (39, 19:19.0), Cruzito Bautista Reynosa (44, 19:38.0) and Cole Donnelly (48, 19:45.9) score as their top five runners.
“Both Chase and Brynn are very gifted athletes,” said IR head coach Rick Hundley of his two top runners. “Our team is lucky to have two very dedicated and hard-working leaders.”
The Indians will be competing in the season-finale DIAA cross-country championship meet this Saturday, Nov. 12, at Brandywine Creek State Park.