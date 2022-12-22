Parker Steele’s face resembled that of the cat that swallowed the crustacean.
Literally.
Jordan Illian’s face wore a horrified look.
The Indian River High School soccer goal-scoring star had just watched his first cousin and teammate Parker Steele ingest a live crab.
“Jordan is a picky eater, and I’ll pretty much eat anything,” said Steele with a wry grin. “I remember the time we were at the beach and I ate a live sandcrab. He just couldn’t believe I did that.”
That memorable scenario only begins to underscore how different the two soccer-playing teammate cousins are.
While Illian is renowned for his raw talent and highly prolific achievements, his cousin Parker quietly and efficiently played standout defense on the Indians’ varsity backline. Illian’s play drew frequent headlines and compliments, while Steele’s steadiness enabled him to fly well under the radar.
“Parker has been our right-sided outside back with an amazing passing range,” said Indians’ longtime lead assistant and first-year head coach Brandt Mais. “We’ve depended on his width to provide accurate crosses into the box. He is a sound one-on-one defender with good positional awareness that makes him difficult to beat.
“Parker has been great for the team culture because he works hard, has a great attitude, and is well-liked by the entire team. A major highlight for Parker this year was to score a critical goal in the 2-1 victory over Woodbridge to clinch our [Henlopen Conference] Southern Division championship.”
The cousins, both from Millsboro, recently finished their boys’ soccer careers at Indian River High School. Illian became the career leader for goals scored, with 65, while Steele connected for his first and only career marker in his next-to-last regular-season match.
Illian will continue his soccer career next fall with Sporting Delaware and at the University of South Carolina as an education major.
Steele expects to play indoor soccer in an adult league as he majors in criminal justice at Delaware Technical Community College, pursuing a game warden position with DNREC.
A fulfilling experience for both
The experience of playing on the same team has been very fulfilling for both IRHS student athletes.
“It has been rewarding,” said the 5-foot-10 Steele, who was born in Seaford. “I played with Jordan from when we both started at River Soccer Club, then moved to travel ball and the high school level. It’s also a challenge, in the sense that he plays at a high intensity level at all times and is hard to keep pace with.”
“We’ve been successful because we’ve been playing together for so long,” said the 5-foot-9 Illian, who was also born in Seaford. “We know what to expect from each other on the field, and I know he always has my back, just as I have his.”
Mais said he feels that family members who play together enjoy a very special experience.
“Parker and Jordan played on the same side of the field, and that was a no-brainer coaching move because of their tight-knit relationship,” said Mais. “Player movement and team play are massive in soccer. Parker and Jordan could intuitively play off each other. That pairing on the right side will be missed next year.”
Steele credits his cousin’s work ethic as a major reason for the Indians’ success, which has included the 2020 DIAA Division II state soccer championship and four consecutive Henlopen Conference Southern Division titles.
“Jordan is the hardest-working athlete I know,” said Steele. “He definitely puts in the time to be the successful player he is. He eats, breathes and sleeps soccer. His speed, agility, ball skills and his soccer IQ set him apart from most players. If he’s not at high school or [Sporting Delaware] soccer practice, he’s on a practice field somewhere or at home practicing shots.”
A family experience
Steele gives credit to his parents, and his aunt and uncle, for teaching both cousins the value of practicing and playing hard.
They taught each of them, he said, that “if you are committed to a team or sport, you must give 110 percent at all times,” said Parker. “When we start something, we finish it. We have a good work ethic and try to do our best every time we step on the field.”
The cousins’ parents rarely miss an Indian River High School or travel-team soccer games involving one or both student athletes. Sisters Tammy Illian and Dawn Steele are always joined by their husbands, Chip Illian and Shawn Steele, respectively. Jordan Illian’s older siblings, Lauren and Justin (along with his wife, Beth, and their daughters Scarlett, Vivian and Evelyn), and Steele’s younger brother Landon (a junior wrestler at Sussex Central High School) also attend most of his matches.
Competitive and laidback
As competitive as Parker and Jordan are on the soccer pitch, they are just the opposite in less-competitive settings.
“It’s funny — off the field, we are not competitive at all,” said Steele. “We are both pretty laidback and just go with the flow. While Jordan eats, breathes and sleeps soccer, you could say I do the same with fishing and hunting. If I’m not at school, a team practice or at work, you can normally find me on the water or in the woods. I love to go fishing, whether it’s on our big boat in the bay or ocean, searching for rockfish or flounder. I also enjoy my kayak or small pond prowler boat in local ponds, trying to catch the big bass, or surf-fishing at the beach. I love the outdoors!”
“We have a lot of similar interests, including hunting and fishing,” said Illian, who is younger than Parker by six weeks. “We have always been [close]. It seems like we are more like brothers than cousins.”
Credit to the coaches
Both cousins credit a similar group of coaches for making a profound impact on their soccer careers.
Peter Mais (Brandt Mais’ younger brother) “made learning the sport of soccer fun,” said Steele. “He definitely fostered a love of the game for me from a very young age when I started with the River Soccer Club travel team.
Coach Steve Kilby (former longtime IRHS boys’ and girls’ soccer head coach), he said, “also had a huge impact on my career from an early age. Both of those coaches have a love of the game, and a way of sharing their knowledge of the game with their players to help make them successful on the field.”
“Peter Mais motivated me and kept challenging me to train hard and always improve,” said Illian. “I also credit Justin Brooks-Ward, Steve Kilby” — who also coached at River Soccer — “Brandt Mais and Erik Temple [of Sporting Delaware] for their influence. They all have provided me with opportunities to grow, helped me with my technical and tactical skills, held me accountable and always kept driving me to improve.”
As the close-knit cousins and teammates prepare to go their separate ways for college and soccer, they can look back on some special achievements and moments.
“It was great to have shared the experience of winning a state championship with him two years ago, and winning the conference championship this year,” Steele noted. “Those are memories we’ll never forget.”
“I’m very proud of Parker’s success and accomplishments on the field,” said Illian. “He’s worked very hard at practice, and I was happy he was able to score a goal this year.”