The 2023 season could bring about some big things for the Indian River High School golf program, as they return a bevy of talented seniors a couple of juniors, and add a state champion transfer student-athlete.
Veteran head coach Billy Wingate is back for another season with the Indians, and this year he will have a familiar face to assist him on a daily basis, in the form of his son Holden Wingate. He will also have the luxury of rolling out quite possibly his most talented roster of golfers ever as the Indians look to improve on a 5-8 mark from last year.
Wingate, who will also be assisted by IR head boys’ tennis coach Neil Beahan when he is available, is embarking on his 13th season with the program and his ninth as the head coach. He has compiled a 74-54 overall mark, having won the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division title in 2011.
The team includes returning seniors Thomas Gogarty, Evan Carpenter, Gabe Clark and Quinn Gonzales, while junior Ryan Vogel and Ella Grove provide additional depth to the roster.
However, the addition of junior Sarah Lydic from Sussex Academy may be the biggest news of this 2023 season as the former state champion joins the IR team. According to the American Junior Golf Association, Lydic has already made a verbal commitment to NCAA Division I Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was the DIAA overall state champion in 2021. Her older sister, Hannah, the 2022 DIAA girls’ state champion, is currently at NCAA Division I University of Richmond in Virginia.
“The 2023 Indian River golf season should be exciting this year,” Wingate said. “I feel very positive that the team will be very competitive in the Henlopen Conference. We have five returning seniors this year in Thomas Gogarty, Evan Carpenter, Gabe Clark and Quinn Gonzales. We also have two returning juniors in Ryan Vogel and Ella Grove. So far, at practice, I can see that they have all improved. The team is also very fortunate to have picked up Sarah Lydic. Sarah will have a big impact on our scoring this year. We are very excited to have her on the team.
“I am also excited to have my son Holden as my assistant coach this year. He has lots of experience to bring to the team. Neil Beahan also comes out to help after his practices with the tennis team. Our first match is with Sussex Academy on March 20 at Kings Creek. That is a vital match that we have to win in our division. A big thank-you to Bear Trap Dunes,” he added of the Indians’ home course, “for all their help with the team. We are looking forward to a good season.”
As Wingate noted, the Indians were set to open their 2023 season on the road at rival Sussex Academy, the defending 2022 DIAA team state champions. They were then set to host Milford on March 22, after Coastal Point press time, and Delmar on March 28.