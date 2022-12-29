There was an instant connection.
Whenever Ashton Stephens explained football as a youth coach, he had the ability to immediately inspire those youngsters from surrounding communities.
The 6-foot-2 Indian River High School First Team All State recipient quickly made a special connection with the athletes whom he coached in Special Olympics last year, the Legends Pee Wee Program last spring, and last summer at the Ocean City Recreation Center.
Ashton’s heartfelt coaching ability with local youths has helped earn him a Mini Maxwell Award presented by Maxwell Club in Philadelphia.
“It’s an honor to win this award for the team,” said Stephens after learning he was one of 44 football student athletes in the state of Delaware to earn the citation. “This means that not only did I do what I was supposed to do on the field and what I continue to do in the classroom. It also honors my efforts with the young people in our surrounding communities.”
Stephens said he thoroughly enjoyed working with the Special Olympics and recreational players. “The Special Olympics (athletes) are literally some of the coolest athletes and people I have ever been around,” he said. “I worked with an athlete named Deshawn Scye who later in the summer won the entire 100-meter event for his class at the state meet and his national meet. Last spring, I helped coach recreational football with Aaron White and Tom Messick. It was fun to see kids from the entire (Sussex) county play together even though most of them will play against one another when they are older. In particular, it was cool to see not just the players but the coaches accept me into their circle, and allow me to coach with them. And I’ll say the same thing about Special Olympics coach Rob Bailey.”
Stephens finished the recent 2022 IR football season as a Henlopen Conference First Team honoree at defensive end. He recorded 55 tackles, 18 tackles for lost yardage, 19 assisted stops, six forced fumbles, two recovered bobbles, six sacks, a blocked field goal attempt and three defensive touchdowns. He was also a Second Team all-conference selection at tailback after rushing for 174 yards and 2 TD’s, and catching three passes for 136 yards.
Indian River High School football head coach Phillip Townsend is extremely proud of his senior defensive end and tailback who helped lead the Indians to their second consecutive DIAA state football playoff berth.
“It is a great honor to earn a Mini Maxwell Award,” said the coach. “Ashton’s hard work on the field, in the classroom, and his involvement with the Special Olympics allowed him to earn this great award. His play on the field was tremendous (earning him All Henlopen Conference First Team defensive and Second Team offensive honors) but his involvement in the community is even better! We’re so proud of him.”
The 2022 Mini Max high school award winners for the state of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were announced recently by Maxwell Football Club President Mark Dianno.
Players were nominated by their coaches throughout the 2022 season and were evaluated based on criteria that includes: football performance, academics, and community service.
The Maxwell Football Club will select one player from Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey as the Player of the Year for each state. These will be announced at the annual Mini-Maxwell Awards on February 5, 2023, at the Drexelbrook Catering and Event Center in Drexel Hill, Pa.
The winners of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware Player of the Year awards will be candidates for the Club’s 37th Jim Henry Award as the Outstanding Player in the region. The winner of the Jim Henry Award will also be announced at the Mini-Max Awards on February 5, 2023.
Recent winners of the Jim Henry Award include Nicholas Singleton (Governor Mifflin H.S. – Penn State), Kyle McCord (St. Joseph’s Prep - Ohio State), Will Howard (Downingtown West H.S. – Kansas State), Keith Maguire (Malvern Prep - Clemson), Shayne Simon (St. Peters Prep - Notre Dame), Jonathan Taylor (Salem H.S. - Wisconsin), Brandon McIlwain (Council Rock North H.S - South Carolina/Cal), Kyle Shurmur (LaSalle College H.S. - Vanderbilt), Mark Pyles (Lebanon H.S - Bucknell Univ.) Fran Walsh (Archbishop Wood H.S - Villanova Univ.), Brendan Nosovitch (Allentown Central Catholic - University of South Carolina), Bill Kim (Upper Dublin H.S - Johns Hopkins), Brad Herzlich (Conestoga H.S - Brown University), Daniel Persa (Bethlehem Liberty H.S - Northwestern.), Brent Caprio (Mainland Regional H.S. - William & Mary), Steven Rizzo (Audubon H.S. - Colgate), Pat Devlin (Downingtown East H.S. - Delaware), Ryan Greiser (Pennridge H.S. - Liberty Univ.), Dan Connor (Strath Haven H.S. - Penn State) and Austin Scott (Parkland H.S - Penn State).
“This is another exceptional class of student athletes who will represent the Mini Max Award very well,” said Mr. Dianno. “During their high school careers, they had to contend with circumstances of the pandemic impacting their families, communities, schools, teachers, academics, practices, coaches, and games; yet they consistently rose to meet those challenges and performed extraordinary feats on the fields, in their classrooms and in their respective communities. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and all the members of the Maxwell Football Club, we congratulate and salute this exceptional group of student-athletes on being 2022 Mini Max Award winners and wish them much success in their future endeavors.”
The Maxwell Football Club, originally called the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia, was established in 1935 to promote safety in the game of American football. The club is located in the Philadelphia suburb of Ambler, Pennsylvania. Named in honor of legendary college football player, official and sports columnist Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell, the club was founded by his friend Bert Bell, then owner of the Philadelphia Eagles professional football team. Mr. Bell later became the commissioner of the National Football League (NFL) along with Edwin Pollock. The awards are presented during the spring season reflective of the previous season.