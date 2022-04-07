In my last column, I told you I was going to write about smarter offensive ball placement. I promise I will, but first I want to mention the tournament in Ocean City, Md., and those players who have already figured out pickleball is about getting the ball back just one more time with controlled placement.
I dropped in to visit the most recent indoor pickleball tournament at Ocean City’s Northside Park this past weekend. Like always, the staff did a wonderful job organizing the event, and the enlarged facility — now with 12 indoor pickleball courts — lends itself to a more comfortable format for tournaments, larger clinics and more indoor pickleball. It was nice to hear that Jeff Sheetz will return this season to teach beginner clinics.
The tournament still unfolds as I write this article from the bleachers, so I have no scores to report.
It was nice to see young Evan Hine return to the pickleball courts. I wrote about his match at Ocean Pines six months ago, and he has already greatly improved. He partnered with a very fit senior, author Michael Reichert, Ph.D.., more than two times-plus his age. They were playing against a quality team that included celebrity chef, Kevin Reading. There are many interesting personalities in pickleball.
I saw quite a few players competing who I introduced to pickleball in one of my earlier clinics over the last few years ago, and now they are playing tournament pickleball. I was pleased to see how you have embraced pickleball, and my compliments to everyone. I laugh to myself as I am writing this, because so many here attending this event in Ocean City, quietly and humorously said to me something along the lines of “You are right — tournament pickleball is different than the recreational variety.”
I was once paid to recognize the difference. When I was recruiting world-class tennis players, I was drawn to players who had simple, straightforward shots. My golf counterparts did the same. Under tournament competitive pressure, those big shots that sometimes seem to come so easily on the recreational court seemingly forget to go with you to the tournament. Shot-making breaks down under competitive pressure.
In tournaments, you will rally more balls back and forth to win points, and there will be the need for better footwork, balance and endurance. And then there is that brain thing! In recreational pickleball and tennis, your brain only remembers that one, or maybe two, great shots. In competition, the tournament remembers all your shots, not just the good ones, and then compares your results to your opponents. When you expound on your aches, pains, and medical conditions in recreational pickleball, everyone acts as if they might care. When you turn on that recording to the tournament umpire, they pull the Sgt. Joe Friday routine and say, “Just the scores, ma’am, just the scores.”
I enjoy the laughter and good fellowship from both recreational and tournament play. Tournaments are also a good way to truly judge both your pickleball progress and health. I pay more attention to my extra weight, knowing future tournaments are on the horizon, than I ever did to any doctor. The doc tells me that extra weight might do this or maybe do that. Meanwhile, that extra 10 pounds will be the same as carrying a bag of sugar tied to my waist while I play five long tournament games of pickleball. In that fifth game, I may as well be carrying a hundred pounds extra.
I don’t know about my fellow pickleballers, but the cold outdoor winds have already done me in for 2022, and I plan to start playing indoors at least once a week at the indoor facility at125th Street in Ocean City. Later, when that sun finally decides to return to the area and attack my old court-weathered skin, it will again be Ocean City I call.
When I do call them at Northside to check on upcoming pickleball programs, I will ask them to pass along to their management team and mayor of Ocean City my compliments for a pickleball job well done. All of you should tip your caps this week to all those many captains who organize recreational play at every community or pickleball complex.
Lastly, as pickleball picks up in this region, think about your pickleball equipment. A simple grip replacement might be helpful as the icicles melt away, or it might be time for a paddle replacement.
All the advertisements talk about lightweight honeycomb cores, but you might have missed the fine print about the composition of the core. Many of the less expensive brands have paper honeycomb cores. Those honeycomb cores have varying life cycles based on composition, but eventually they all lose their raison d’être. Try hitting with a couple of my demos to make that determination.