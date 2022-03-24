Veteran head coach Bob Hahn has seen his fair share of top-flight athletes on the Indian River High School track-and-field teams over the course of his now 11 seasons at the helm.
This year should be no exception.
The Indians will feature a return to the roster from seven key student-athletes who have either previously qualified for the DIAA state championship meet at the end of the season or will likely find themselves there this season. Among those are DIAA state cross-country champion Brynn Crandell, who will be involved in all of the distance events for the Indians this season as a sophomore. She just missed out on a medal last year in the 3,200-meter run, finishing fourth overall.
The girls’ lone senior among the 18 girls on the roster is Alexis Pszczola, with juniors Sydney Deery, Isabella Scharp and Aniyah Blake the only other upperclassmen. Blake will pull double-duty between track and softball this year. Sophomores Grace Robinson and Alaina Strates also return for the Indians, and freshman Terra Berkheimer is a student-athlete to watch this season for IR as well.
Deery was 7th last year in the 100-meter hurdles and is certainly hoping to improve upon that finish. Robinson was 4th in the pole vault event last year, and Strates was 8th in the shotput.
The IR girls went 4-2 in their meets in 2021 and should be competitive enough with the talent on their roster to do just as well this season.
On the boys’ side of things, the team went 5-1 in their duals last year, falling narrowly (70-76) to Lake Forest, which kept them from a perfect season. Gone are Lucas Weber (U.S. Naval Academy), Declan Burke (Salisbury University) and Jackson Donnelly (University of Delaware).
However, there is a strong core group of returnees, with senior Dalton Hall and juniors Cole Brickman, Hayden Hall and Ashton Stephens. All four of them are likely to find themselves qualifying for the DIAA State Championships at the end of the season.
Brickman earned some medals at the state meet in 2021, finishing 2nd in the 110-meter hurdles and 3rd in the 300-meter hurdles. Hayden Hall was 3rd in the pole vault, garnering a medal, and 4th in the high jump and 6th in the long jump as well, just missing out on a second piece of hardware. Older brother Dalton was 8th in the shotput at states.
Key newcomers for the boys this year include Chase Sims, who had a strong season on the cross-country circuit, as well as Donovan Roos.
“We are looking forward having a competitive season for both the boys’ and girls’ teams,” said Hahn of his outlook on the upcoming season. “The girls’ team did not graduate any athletes from last season, and with the newcomers added, they are in position to have a great season.
“The boys’ team graduated some key athletes, but are poised and ready to step up to the challenge. We are looking forward to great things from both teams as they strive to win meets and individually qualify for states.”
The Indians open their 2021 season with a meet against Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 5. They will also have meets with Laurel (April 12), Lake Forest and Seaford (April 26), and Early College and Sussex Academy (May 5). All meets are against their Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foes. The HAC Championships will be hosted by Lake Forest over two days starting on Thursday, May 12.