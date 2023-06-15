A smile crosses her face.
She can’t help that.
Jillian Collins cannot hide the pride she feels about her Indian River High School girls’ softball team and its wild ride that touched down at the 2023 DIAA state championship game at the University of Delaware on Saturday, June 3.
“Playing in the DIAA state championship game was absolutely a dream come true,” said Collins. “Winning the state championship was one of our goals at the beginning of the season. We did earn the Henlopen Conference and the Southern Division titles, and those were amazing achievements for this team. Even though the championship game did not go in our favor, it was such an amazing experience. This team worked so hard, and we have become so close to each other. We couldn’t have done it without the support from our coaches and families.”
Collins connects with a positive vibe
A positive vibe was always in the lineup.
That was a major reason for the 2023 Indian River girls’ softball team’s title-game appearance.
Collins thrived on staying positive, whether her team was trailing by one or needed an insurance run or two.
“I’d say the most exciting thing about softball is being able to win when you have the lead, or being able to keep a game close when you’re playing a challenging team,” said the 5-foot-2 senior leftfielder and three-year varsity standout. “Softball is a game of failure, and you have to learn how to put that failure behind you and have the ability to move on, to keep playing and not let that failure get to you.”
One of her most recent displays of stubborn optimism occurred during the May 25 second-round DIAA playoff game against visiting conference rival Cape Henlopen.
Collins broke open a tight game, patiently awaiting her pitch before drilling a two-run single to leftfield. The solid base-knock tripled IR’s lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth. The Indians went on to win, 6-1, and reach the state quarterfinals.
“I believe my positivity is a big part of how I contributed to the Indian River softball team,” she said. “I also have a good amount of speed that I used to the team’s advantage by bunting, slapping base hits and playing solid outfield defense.”
Collins was also adept at stretching her at bats by repeatedly fouling off two-strike pitches. In 2023, she batted .338, with an on base percentage of .433. She led the team with 14 walks, and drove in 18 runs while scoring 24 times.
The resident of Selbyville credited her teammates and coaches with enabling her to be a team leader.
“Knowing that my teammates and coaches have my back and will give me helpful feedback to help me improve is so important,” she insisted. “Hard work is also a huge part of my success, as is my willingness to put in the extra work.”
She also saluted head coach Sara Powell and assistants Lauren Illian, Kelsie Dell and Damya Williams with helping to improve her game.
“I have experienced so many ups and downs during my career at IRHS,” she added. “But my coaches and teammates helping me work through the challenges and communicate makes those challenges easier to fix. Being with a team that you can trust to have your back if you have a bad play or a bad plate appearance is truly amazing.
“Our coaches are also a huge part of our success. They are willing to put in the hours of practice to work with you and help you improve, better you. She always believes in you, even if you don’t believe in yourself,” she added of Powell. “She always pushes us to be our best every practice and game.”
Collins, who lost her freshman season to the COVID-19 pandemic, has committed to playing both women’s softball and field hockey at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pa., beginning this fall.
“I chose DVU because they have an amazing animal-science program, with the creatures on campus,” she said. “They will provide a hands-on learning experience as part of my animal science curriculum. DelVal also offers walking trails throughout the campus, including a fishing pond. Its small campus is exactly what I am seeking.”
Following in the cleats of her two sisters
In addition to her teammates and coaches, Collins said she benefits significantly from a strong, close relationship with her family.
In fact, she watched and learned from her two older sisters, shortstop Makenzie Collins (IRHS Class of 2017) and DH-infielder Kathryn Collins (IRHS Class of 2019) both play for the Green & Gold.
“I have a different relationship with each sister, and they are each good resources for softball advice,” said Collins. “They both played in college, and I know I can always go to them when I need advice or when something is off. They always work with me to help me improve.
“My parents, Jillian and Scott, have also been very supportive throughout my career,” Collins added. “They have been there every step of the way, getting me started with softball to travel ball, and then enabling me to play for my high school and in college. My dad has coached me since I started playing tee-ball. He has worked with me during practices, and even on off days. This included watching videos to learn new drills to improve my technique.”
Collins said she is also thankful for the role that former Selbyville Middle School teacher and current IRHS educator Stephanie Teitmeyer played in her life.
“Ms. Teitmeyer has been a huge part of my success. She is someone whom I know and can speak with,” said Collins. “She pushed me to be my best in the classroom and on the field.
According to Collins, Powell also had a profound impact on her success.
“At one point during my Indian River career, Coach Powell benched me,” Collins recalled. “That pushed me to work harder and ask for help so that I could return to the lineup. I asked her what I could do, and she stayed after practice every day to work with me to improve my hitting and fielding.
“When I started again, I had one of the best games of the season, thanks to my great plate appearances and being able to reach base every at bat for that game,” Collins recalled. “I can’t thank her enough for what she did to support me on the field and in the classroom.”
Collins also had words of appreciation for IR athletic director and head athletic trainer Todd Fuhrmann.
“He has been amazing throughout this process, helping to treat my injuries and working with me to help prevent other injuries,” said Collins. “He is a huge reason why I have been able to achieve so much this season.”