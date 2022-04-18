Life doesn’t guarantee very much.
But it will present numerous opportunities to champion transitions and changes, similar to stickhandling a field hockey ball while being challenged by an ill-tempered opponent.
Fortunately for the sister act of Indian River High School alums Kaleigh and Rylie Cordrey, each has learned how to respond to and succeed when challenged in the collegiate classroom and on the field hockey turf.
And they have accomplished that with the ease of a goalmouth tap-in.
The Cordrey sisters have been field hockey standouts at Coker University, a private college located in Hartsville, S.C., whose athletic teams compete at the NCAA Division II level.
“As a student and an athlete, it was a challenge to transition to college,” said the 22-year-old Kaleigh, who graduated from Indian River in 2018 after earning First Team Henlopen Conference South Division kudos as a junior and senior. “But playing and winning have been fulfilling. In the beginning, the [practices were] hard, but being a part of the team,” she said, was gratifying.
Rylie, a 2020 graduate of IRHS, also found the transition to college both challenging and rewarding.
“The classes are more concentrated,” said the 19-year-old student-athlete, of the increased amount of subject matter to digest “compared to what I experienced in high school. As an athlete, it is a big step from high school and can be very hard to juggle everything.
Both 5-foot-6 standout performers from Selbyville began making their respective marks as college freshmen.
Kaleigh, a midfielder, collected three goals and an assist for the Cobras. For an encore, she notched a career-best six goals and one assist as a sophomore, to earn Zag Field/NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad status. She was also named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. After redshirting due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Kaleigh played extremely well during her junior season in 2021.
Rylie began her college career as a nominee for Female Newcomer of the Year in 2020. The talented forward netted three goals to earn South Atlantic Conference Carolinas All Tournament Team honors.
As a sophomore, she started all 13 games and exploded for a career high nine goals — three of them game-winners — and 20 points. Rylie was named First Team South Atlantic Conference kudos.
“Time management is the most useful benefit that I’ve learned in college,” said Rylie, who also played girls’ soccer at Indian River. “It is so important to stay on top of your class load as a student athlete. You never know when something is going to materialize with your sports and classes.”
“One important lesson I’ve learned is that as a student athlete — you can endure a lot more than you think,” agreed Kaleigh. “To be successful on the field, you should always put your homework and studies first.”
For Rylie, an important lesson she said she learned was to avoid “being afraid to speak your mind when something is upsetting you. Don’t let the anger build up. Instead, talk about it with others in a mature way,” she noted. “It will help you so much in the long run.”
Both proudly credited their parents with having a positive impact on their success.
“I also appreciate my high school coach,” Kaleigh said of Jodi Stone, “who introduced me to the sport, taught me to work hard, and believed in my dream to play in college.”
“Our parents taught me to push myself in school and on the field,” added Rylie, a four-time All Henlopen Conference selection in high school, of parents Keith and Rebecca. “They’ve encouraged me every step of my collegiate career. And our college coaches have made me realize I can take a lot more than I thought I could.”
The Cordrey sisters have been pleased to attend college and play field hockey together, they said.
“It’s nice to have family close when you can’t come home often,” said Kaleigh. “It is better on the field because [you’re more] comfortable playing beside someone you have played with since the eighth grade.”
Part of a closely-knit family
The Cordrey sisters are part of a closely-knit family tree that is deeply embedded at Indian River High School and the school district.
Rebecca Cordrey teaches seventh-grade English at Selbyville Middle School. Their father, Keith Cordrey, played baseball at Maryland-Eastern Shore and Del-Tech with his twin brother, Kevin, now the assistant baseball coach at Indian River.
Kevin Cordrey and his wife, Jennifer, who both teach agriculture at IRHS, are the parents of Indians junior football and baseball standout Ben Cordrey, and his younger brother, Rex, a sixth-grade student at Selbyville Middle School.
The Cordrey sisters are great-nieces of the three Steele brothers who have given so much to the school and the district, all now retired. Mike Steele is the longtime statistician for Indian River football and a retired Mountaire executive. Ray Steele taught and celebrated his first year as the Indians’ head football coach by leading them to their most recent DIAA state football title, in 2011. Mark Steele served as a teacher and administrator at IR before becoming the district’s superintendent.
Keith also has a son, Zachary who is a student at Del-Tech, while Kevin has a daughter, Abigail Lathbury, a registered nurse.
Another transition for moving their stars forward
The Cordrey sisters welcome life’s transitions that present new challenges for one’s journey.
Each will embark on yet another one as they move their stars forward. The sister act must end its run at Coker, which is now discontinuing the sisters’ ecology concentration in the biology department.
As a result, both Kaleigh and Rylie are transferring to different schools to pursue their specific degrees and careers.
Kaleigh, who wants to work with animals, in zoology, will be studying and playing field hockey during her senior year at Frostburg State in Frostburg, Md., part of the Mountain East Conference.
Rylie, who said she looks forward to working with plants, in horticulture, will transfer to Wingate University in Wingate, N.C., where she will sit out one year of field hockey because it is a South Atlantic Conference school.
Both sisters agreed that being separated for the remainder of their undergraduate education will be challenging for each. But they said they also realize that taking their separate paths to pursue their dreams is a part of life and something they will be able to accept.