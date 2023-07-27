The sister- and brotherhood among lifeguards is stronger than any riptide or rough surf. It inspires these life-saving heroes to provide critically-needed support when life becomes unbearably difficult for their colleagues on the stand.
That was the scenario when the North Bethany Beach Patrol lost one of their own on Thursday, July 13.
The heartfelt responses of Delaware beach patrol members from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware State Parks, Fenwick Island, Sea Colony and Bethany Beach were indelibly powerful.
That’s what happens when love, teamwork and support carry the day.
“A sudden tragic event led to one of the North Bethany patrol’s lifeguards passing away,” said Bethany Beach Patrol Lt. Matt Farlow, who is also president of the Sussex County Lifesaving Association. “On behalf of the SCLA, I reached out to the North Bethany Beach Patrol captain, Delaney Smith, on Friday, July 14. I extended our condolences, and then offered to provide lifeguard coverage on Friday, July 21, to enable every member of her patrol to attend the funeral in West Chester, Pa.”
Smith gratefully accepted Farlow’s offer to have lifeguards from other patrols cover for up to 16 lifeguards stationed along the entire 2-mile North Bethany Beach Patrol coverage area, which covers swimmers and beach patrons from private neighborhoods between the Indian River Inlet and just north of the Town of Bethany Beach.
“I had drafted an email to the other captains the night before but chose to wait until I’d talked to Capt. Smith before sending it,” said Farlow. “I had already formulated a plan and felt confident that enough lifeguards would step up to help out. That’s just the type of people all of these lifeguards are.”
On the morning of Friday, July 21, a total of 35 lifeguards from other patrols converged on North Bethany. In addition, the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company provided Farlow with an all terrain vehicle, enabling him to easily traverse along the beach to supervise each station of the NBBP while Smith was away.
“This was a really impressive show of support across the lifeguard community that we were able to provide them with that service,” said Farlow, who is a supervisor for Sussex County paramedics. “There were other patrols that also reached out, but it was easier for the bigger patrols from larger municipalities to be able to provide complete coverage.”
Smith and her entire patrol were extremely touched by the support from their fellow lifeguards.
“The past week and a half has been challenging and emotional for our patrol,” said Smith. “But returning to our beaches on Friday afternoon and seeing the other patrol lifeguards on our beaches overwhelmed all of us in the NBBP.
“The Sussex County Lifesaving Association has demonstrated tremendous support for our patrol, and the coverage they provided meant more than they know,” Smith said. “We are grateful and honored to be a part of such an incredible community.”
Farlow said he is extremely thankful to each of the local beach patrols for their responses.
“They immediately stepped up and offered support, without hesitation,” he said. “There’s a special camaraderie when it comes to being a lifeguard. We all work for different entities, and there are some things that beach patrols do differently. But at the end of the day, we realize we do the same job, in a manner that suits our particular areas and populations the best.
“It’s true that there is a strong show of support that these men and women have for each other on their own patrols. Just watching it extend to the other patrols was a really impressive thing to see and be a part of.”