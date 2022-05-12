It was just wonderful. This old pickleball warhorse found great pleasure watching the resumption of the Coastal Community Pickleball League (CCPL). Fairway Village played The Estuary, and 18 members of The Estuary’s team showed up at Fairway Village — 18! It was just a few years ago that I did their first introductory clinic, followed up with another with the help of community captains. But 18, and that was just their travel team!
Steve Costa and the other community pickleball captains deserve a round of applause for the development of this league concept. Steve is recovering from a full knee replacement under the watchful eye of physical therapist Bob Cairo while taking care of the CCPL. Steve has 16 communities participating in CCPL this spring, and about a half-dozen more waiting.
These 16 communities will participate in eight weekly matches, and a typical match is about three hours of recreational play, with a heavy emphasis on socializing with one another. Many of our fellow pickleballers have moved here in retirement, and CCPL helps jumpstart their introductions to other like-minded individuals. In my opinion, the league embodies the best of pickleball.
The format is different than what you might first expect, because it is not about my community team playing against your community team, but about the members of my community team meeting the players of another community team, and both teams mixing players for social play. I might play with a member of their team against players from both teams.
The team captains pay attention to level of play so everyone gets some challenging pickleball but isn’t embarrassed by a shellacking. Meanwhile, each team has an opportunity when “playing away” to view the amenities of other communities, and see how they organize their social pickleball.
Because all communities were not created equally, some have only two pickleball courts, while others might have 10, so Steve and his wife Colleen spend hours over midnight-oil balancing out each spring and fall season. This year, three teams are from the Rehoboth area and the remainder from the Bethany Beach area.
Each community team has a captain who coordinates with their own team members, as well as with other community captains. Last week, someone in my community was impressed how quickly our courts dried after rain. I pointed out that it was not an engineering marvel but that captain Steve Melofchik arrived an hour earlier and swept the courts.
Captains are doing those kind of things everywhere, and we should all support them. These various selfless captains have each taken their share of the responsibility and has created this impressive pickleball growth in our region of the country. Yes, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, but this region is definitely one of the national hotspots thanks to them.
I’ve tried over the years to use “Pickleball Points” to provide useful information, and saving your life may prove to be useful information. After recovering from two knee replacements and one hip replacement because of the lingering damage from younger years playing tournament tennis, and then two Achilles injuries from returning too soon to the pickleball courts, I finally started to move well, and as a result play well.
I had planned to begin to play tournaments with the idea to enter a national championship. I had a full work-up and my blood results were stellar. I have never smoked nor taken drugs, and kept alcohol to just one or two drinks socially. I even followed a boring diet and got my weight down to within 5 pounds of my college playing weight.
I took a nuclear stress test just to make sure my heart could take the additional demand of tournament play. I failed it! It was very hard to accept, but I took meds for 90 days before taking a second stress test. I failed again, and the surgeon said “the big one” was likely just around the corner!
I’m now scheduled for a four-hour operation and will be out of commission for some time. I’m very fortunate to have discovered this early, when I am in such good shape, and I hope my story helps many of you to pay keen attention to your health.