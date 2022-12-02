Colin Crandell is extremely optimistic about how his Indian River High School boys’ swim team will perform during the approaching 2022-2023 season.
“I’m very excited and hopeful about this year’s team,” said the award-winning head coach. “We have a ton of talent and athletic ability. The sky’s the limit.”
Key returnees to the boys’ squad are seniors Shane Hall (freestyle and butterfly), Evan Peterson (freestyle and backstroke), Max Forrey (freestyle), Quinn Gonzalez (distance freestyle) and junior Xander Arnold (sprint freestyle).
There are three potential sleepers who could add talent and depth for the Indians. They include all-around senior utility swimmer Themo Rigakos, and sophomore spring freestyle swimmers Cade Donnelly and Gavin Harrell.
Crandell said he is hoping that he has a pair of talented newcomers in freshmen Landon Aruz and Andres Lucenti.
“My expectations are that we strive to be excellent,” said Crandell, whose team posted a 7-4 won-lost mark a year ago. “Success breeds succeed. I know that the boys are excited to swim, and are excited to [become] faster. I anticipate much growth this season among my underclassmen, and some high state finishes among my seniors.”
The team’s coaching staff also includes assistant Donna Smith, a swimming record-holder during her college career at the University of Delaware, and volunteer Jonathan Kohr (IRHS Class of 2018), whose focus will be strength training.
The Indians open their season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, against Polytech beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sussex Academy pool. They will compete against Cape Henlopen in a 3:30 p.m. meet on Friday, Dec. 9.