It was certainly not the way he had expected his very first varsity basketball coaching assignment to come about, but Roger Clay is thankful for the opportunity.
Following the untimely death of the girls' coach, Pat McCrea, just a few weeks ago due to complications from an illness, Indian River High School Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann was scrambling to find a replacement as the start of the 2020-21 winter sports season was about to get underway.
He didn’t have to look far.
Clay had spent the past two years on the staff of the IR boys' basketball coaching staff with head coach Devin Mann as the program’s JV coach. He welcomed the opportunity, but admits he is ready … and maybe a little nervous.
“I’m very excited and very nervous,” laughed Clay, who is also an ELA-Special Education teacher at IR. “Overall, the team is coming together pretty good. Just want to hit the ground running, and do as best as we can.”
Clay has seen about 9-10 girls out so far for practices. With students not consistently in the classrooms as the school district currently utilizes the hybrid model for its daily education means. That currently hamstrings his ability to recruit more players out for the team.
“We have a few more that will be coming out in the next day or so,” Clay said. “I’ve been learning quite a bit by watching Coach Mann these past two years.
Clay is still an active member of the Delaware National Guard through the United State Army out of New Castle, where he is a member of the 126th Aviation MedEvac Unit. He got into teaching through the military’s Troops to Teachers program.
According to its website, the Troops to Teachers program “was established in 1993 to assist transitioning Service members and veterans in beginning new careers as K-12 school teachers in public, charter, and Bureau of Indian Affairs schools. The program provides counseling and referral services for participants to help them meet education and licensing requirements to teach and subsequently helps them secure a teaching position. Since 1993, more than 100,000 veterans have successfully transitioned to a career in education.”
Clay has been playing basketball all his life. He plans to use a variety of different coaching techniques with his players to help instill confidence in them once they are on the floor.
“Our philosophy right now is to have confidence and not be afraid to play,” he continued. “With our girls, I just want us to be able to make sure that we’re comfortable, knowing what we are doing on the court, and having the confidence to elevate our game. That’s what our biggest focus is going to be for this season is going to be to elevate our game. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that.”
Clay would like to eventually get into an uptempo style of play, but admits he is going to have to tailor what the team does based on the players that he has in the program.
“I like uptempo ball, but of course we have to adjust to the players that we have,” Clay concluded. “A few of our players are inexperienced, and I know that varsity level moves a lot faster for them. As of right now, where we are being a young team early in the season, we are going to hit hard on the fundamentals. Just be excited to run up and down the court, and just be excited to be playing. I want our girls to have the best experience playing basketball, and if we can do that then the wins will come.”
The Indians will have about three more weeks to prepare before the start of any game competition, which begins on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Sussex Academy.