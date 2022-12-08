Roger Clay is looking forward to the approaching Indian River High School girls’ basketball season.
Specifically, he anticipates a talented freshman class that could add talent and depth to his 2022-2023 squad.
“We are very optimistic that we have a great group of girls who are going to come out and give their all, night in and night out,” said the IR girls’ basketball bench boss, whose squad is working to improve on last season’s 4-16 won-lost mark.
Clay has a solid foundation in sophomore point guard Mya Whittington and junior shooting guard/small forward Alex Davidson. Whittington led last year’s team in scoring, with an average of 13.4 points per game, while Davidson averaged three points per outing.
Several potential sleepers may emerge from the first-year class, which may offer some promising newcomers as well, including Abigail Bertling, Jayla Hudson, Maribella Di Cenzo, Olivia Evans, Tiara Waters, Zoe Quillen, Lucy Williamson, Addy Clark and Calista Rodgers.
Additional newcomers to the program include sophomores Chloe Megee and Donne’ Henry.
The players, Clay said, “are eager to learn, and have a great time playing ball.”
Clay will be assisted by coaches Tish Dennis and Fabrea McCray (IRHS Class of 2018, who played for former head coach Donna Polk).
“We anticipate that this is going to be a great season of learning and growth for our young team.”
The Indians opened their regular season schedule with a tough 27-26 non-conference setback against visiting Worcester Prep (Berlin, Md.) on Friday, Dec. 2.
They were set to quickly move into their Henlopen Conference schedule on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Sussex Tech in Georgetown with a 4 p.m. start. The Indians will visit conference rival Early College at DSU (Dover) on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a 6:30 p.m. opening tip.