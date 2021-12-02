In his first season at the helm, Roger Clay was thrust into the role as head coach following the untimely passing of Pat McCrea. He didn’t have an offseason to get things going and was playing catch-up for the better part of the first month of the season.
Now, with that season under his belt, and a full off-season that allowed for him to work with his team, Clay said he is excited for what could be on the horizon for the Indian River High School girls’ basketball program.
Fresh off a 7-8 overall mark in their 2020-2021 COVID-shortened season — a season that saw the program win their first state playoff game in almost 10 years with a 38-21 decision over Milford — the Indians are looking for a core five of returning players to help lift the program to the next level.
Senior Le’Anya Garrison is a four-year varsity starter, and classmate Fatima Useini will join her as two of the leaders for this year’s squad. Juniors Scarlett Dunn and Aniyah Collins are two other returning players who will be counted on heavily, while sophomore Alex Davidson will look to utilize the wealth of experience from last year to help run the offense from one of the guard spots.
“We have a lot of young players that need to learn the sport and basic skills fundamentals,” Clay said about his team. “We are still looking to build on the growth and success we had last season. We also recognize that we are in the rebuilding stages of the program, and we are very excited to see the growth that the girls will have throughout this season.”
Those young players Clay alluded to include two more sophomores and five freshmen who round out the 12-member roster. Freshman Mya Whittington is a sharpshooter from the outside who could see valuable minutes early and often for the Indians, with fellow freshmen Nicole Burns, Cheyenne Caudill, Donne’ Henry and Chloe Megee also figuring to see significant minutes on the hardwood. Sophomores Lindsey Brewster and Alaina Strates will also be expected to provide depth off the bench.
Clay said he is excited about adding new assistant coach Tishon Dennis to his staff for the season to help mold the program with the new talent they’ve added.
“We are very excited to welcome Coach Dennis to the program,” Clay noted. “She is bringing her experience as a Delaware high school basketball champion to the group, and we are anxious to take in as much knowledge as we can from her and her basketball experience.”
The Indians will have to replace the scoring, rebounding and defense intensity of a trio of graduated players: Micayla Meehan, Lauren Meehan and Savannah O’Shields.
The annual Indian River Tip-Off Classic returns this year, after having to take last year off due to COVID, and will provide two strong non-league opponents for IR to open the season. IR will square off with Worcester Preparatory School (Berlin, Md.) on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. before meeting Sts. Peter & Paul School (Easton, Md.) on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. They will then hit the road for their first Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division tilt, against Lake Forest on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.