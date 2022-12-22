As with many seasons in the past, the Indian River High School wrestling team is just trying to get their collective feet under them, getting their strength and conditioning down to prepare for the holiday tournament stretch, as well as the postseason tournament grind.
The IR grapplers had an overall strong showing in their second tournament of the season at the Parkside, Md., event this week — especially sophomore Jayvion Chandler, who won his second straight tournament at 165 pounds. In the process, Chandler also stayed unbeaten, at 17-0.
“Our kids had a good showing this past weekend,” IR head coach Jeff Windish said. “We saw a lot of improvements from our first tournament” to this one. “We are pleased with our team’s fourth-place finish, but feel we could have shown a little better in some spots.”
Collectively, the Indians’ fourth-place finish came with 218 points. They fell behind overall team champion Damascus (315), host Parkside (310) and Walt Whitman (280.5). Fellow Henlopen Athletic Conference members Delmar (5th, 177 points) and Seaford (9th, 100 points) also were in action in the tournament.
Junior Caleb McCabe opened his season with a second-place finish in the 182-pound weight class. Samuel Lopez (106 pounds), Tyler McManus (120), Steven Mayfield (126), Kyree Knight (132), Alex Butts (144), Cole Brickman (150) and Clayton Cifuentes (190) all placed in the Top 6 in their respective weight classes.
“Caleb has progressed really nicely from last season,” added Windish. “We also had some young guys step into the varsity lineup” last weekend. “Luis Hicks went at 138, and Andy Morales was at 160, and both got valuable match experience, picking up their first varsity wins.”
The Indians were to wrestle a tri-meet with Seaford and Sussex Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 21 (after Coastal Point press time), and Windish said he was thrilled to finally have his whole varsity lineup ready for that one.
“With most of our kids getting between 15 and 18 matches over the last two weekends, we feel like they are in mid-season form,” Windish continued. “There is always room for growth, but getting that many matches this early on is a bonus. We should have our full lineup in place for our matches against Seaford and Sussex Academy.”
After the tri-meet, the Indians will host the Battle at the Beach at the Reservation, with 11 other schools expected to join the fray. It’ll be another great opportunity for the wrestlers to get mat time in preparation for the remainder of the season.